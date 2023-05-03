Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JEFF WAYNE'S MUSICAL VERSION OF THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE, Old Metal Exchange

Dive into a VR-enhanced world of music, Martians and mayhem. Ulla!

May. 03, 2023  

Review: JEFF WAYNE'S MUSICAL VERSION OF THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE, Old Metal Exchange Martians, music and mayhem: who could ask for more from an immersive show? Layered Reality's has taken HG Wells classic story, scored It with Jeff Wayne's much-loved album, added some very effective VR and placed it inside a dedicated space in the City of London.

Whether Wells or Wayne is more responsible for putting War of the Worlds into the popular consciousness is debatable. Half a century before the first notable UFO sighting, the English author wrote about an alien invasion bring metal tripods, heat rays and red weed from Mars. Eighty years on, it was an American composer who pulled in contemporary superstars like actor Richard Burton and singer David Essex for a musical version which became an instant hit.

The admirable attention to detail is apparent from the off as are all the tie-ins with both the book and album. Before stepping into Victorian London, there's a chance to hang out in the foyer and grab a themed cocktail or some reasonably priced food. When the tripod in the middle of the room emits a huge plume of smoke, it is time to set off to find out "what no-one would have believed in the nineteenth century".

The astronomer Ogilvy gets us to peer through some telescopes at the incoming Martian invasion before he meets his realistically fiery fate on Horsell Common. As we are ushered from room to room, adventure follows adventure. A cast of committed character actors engage us at every turn pulling us into mankind's desperate fight against the fearsome creatures. Through 24 separate scenes, we witness some gruesome deaths, speak to terrified survivors and get up to some seriously fun shenanigans along the way.

The VR is without a doubt the star of the show. At three points, we're asked to don a headset to join a naval battle on the Thames alongside the Thunderchild, fly over England in a hot air balloon or dive into the heart of the Matrix-like alien farm where humans are being casually drained of their blood. Telling you this is no more of a spoiler than saying chocolate is tasty: the 360-degree views and the atmospheric sound do a superb job of lifting us from the here and now into a very believable setting bolstered by the additional touches from the actors.

There is plenty to enjoy, though, in non-virtual reality. Our small group is taken up and down stairs, across a bridge, down a slide and through some tight gaps so perhaps leave the ballgown at home and bring comfy shoes. There are surprises around every corner with well-designed rooms, pungent smells and other impressive uses of sensory technology like holograms and a hypnotic ceiling projection.

Those looking to get the maximum immersive experience should look into the VIP option. As well as including a meal and drink in the bar/restaurant, a couple of free cocktails along the way, a souvenir photograph and programme plus some themed merchandise at the end, the journey itself is enriched in a number of memorable ways. For example, there's a chance for you to speak to a housemaid and chew on a free madeleine or two before, quite sensibly, skedaddling away at top speed from a murderous Martian. Actors will be more inquisitive than usual and ask your thoughts as you are peering through telescopes or taking a breather when not running for your life.

Layered Reality impressed us with their followup 2022 show Gunpowder Plot Experience featuring 2.22 A Ghost Story writer Danny Robins and Harry Potter star Tom Felton as Guy Fawkes. War Of The Worlds is every bit as fun and shares much of the same DNA in terms of setup (both, for example are promenade shows with VR boat rides). The Layered Reality shows follow linear routes - as opposed to Punchdrunk or Phantom Peak's open world walk-where-you-want choose-your-own-adventure approach - so it is impossible to get lost and you see everything on each visit. This reduces their repeat value but means that there is always something inventive, bizarre and occasionally horrifying to see around every corner.

Wayne's musical interpretation of Wells' seminal work re-invented the story of War Of The Worlds for a late-20th century audience and, through modern technology and creative design, Layered Reality has lifted both to greater heights in a new millenium. Ulla!

Tickets are available from £45-£82 (plus booking fee) for Wednesday (at peak times) and Thursday-Sunday. Limited VIP tickets are also available from £120.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan




