Video: Divina De Campo and More in RIDE THE CYCLONE at Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Performances will run until Saturday 22 August 2026.
All new video footage has been released from RIDE THE CYCLONE which returned to Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 17 June 2026 following its sold-out UK premiere run in 2025. Performances will run until Saturday 22 August 2026. Check out the video here!
Starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up Divina De Campo as The Amazing Karnak with Josh Butler as Noel, Grace Galloway as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson as Constance, Bartek Kraszewski as Mischa, Jack Maverick as Ricky and Kayna Montecillo as Ocean. The cast is completed by swings Rebecca D’Lacey and Nathaniel Purnell.
After a freak roller-coaster accident, six teenagers find themselves suspended in limbo and offered one final chance to return to life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to prove why they deserve that second chance. Darkly comic, unexpectedly moving, and told at full tilt, this 90-minute musical is a five-star theatrical thrill ride. London — this is one ride you can’t miss.
RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL has a book, music & lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell, with direction and choreography by Lizzi Gee, musical direction by Ben McQuigg, set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Tim Deiling, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, sound design by Tom Marshall, illusion design by Richard Pinner, make-up design by Dominic Skinner, casting by Harry Blumenau, associate direction by Eva Sampson, associate choreography by Jasmin Colangelo, associate musical direction by Jennifer Deacon, costume supervision by Sharon Williams, props supervision by Props by Eve, production management by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group and general management by Jack Maple Productions.