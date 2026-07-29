Video: Divina De Campo and More in RIDE THE CYCLONE at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

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All new video footage has been released from RIDE THE CYCLONE which returned to Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 17 June 2026 following its sold-out UK premiere run in 2025. Performances will run until Saturday 22 August 2026. Check out the video here!

Starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up Divina De Campo as The Amazing Karnak with Josh Butler as Noel, Grace Galloway as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson as Constance, Bartek Kraszewski as Mischa, Jack Maverick as Ricky and Kayna Montecillo as Ocean. The cast is completed by swings Rebecca D’Lacey and Nathaniel Purnell.

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