Summer Strallen Will Join BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL in London as 'Delia Deetz'

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Four-time Olivier Award-nominee Summer Strallen, will take on the role of Delia Deetz in the London production of Beetlejuice The Musical for a strictly limited season. Summer will take over the role from Aimie Aitkinson from Monday 3 August – Monday 2 November.

During her short break from the production, original SIX: The Musical West End cast member Aimie Atkinson will be making her Broadway debut, reprising her Olivier Award-nominated role as Katherine Howard at the Lena Horne Theatre. She returns to Beetlejuice The Musical in the West End on Wednesday, 3 November 2026.

Beetlejuice The Musical is currently playing at the Prince Edward Theatre through to Saturday 17 April 2027.

Summer Strallen says of joining the company, “I’m beyond excited to have the time of my afterlife this summer as I join the company of the West End’s most deliciously unhinged show, stepping into the delightfully deluded world of Delia. Playing Delia feels suspiciously like being typecast as Summer circa 2017—all crystals, moon ceremonies, affirmations, and an unwavering belief that the universe has a plan! I can’t wait to revisit that chapter of myself and bring my own brand of inspirational “good vibes” to the Deetz family. My crystals are charged… now let’s see if they can handle the Netherworld”

Summer joins current cast members David Fynn (School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre), BBC’s Am I Being Unreasonable, Daddy Issues) as the West End’s new best fiend, Beetlejuice, with Tom Xander (Olivier Award-nominee Mean Girls (Savoy Theatre); The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), as alternate ‘guide to the other side.’ They are currently giving a hell of a time to everyone’s favourite dark darling of the dearly departed, Hannah Nordberg as Lydia Deetz. Hannah’s television credits include Emma in Euphoria (HBO), Betty Parris in The Devil You Know (HBO), Olivia Parr in Longmire (Netflix).

David Hunter (Time Traveller’s Wife, Apollo Theatre; Waitress, Adelphi Theatre and UK Tour; Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre) and Chelsea Halfpenny, best-known for her on-screen roles in Emmerdale and Casualty and stage credits include 9 to 5: The Musical and Waitress, star as newly-dead homemakers and amateur after-lifers, Adam and Barbara Maitland. Summer appears as Lydia’s bereaved father, Charles Deetz’s fiancée, played by Alasdair Harvey (The Little Big Things, Soho Place; Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre), offering him upbeat support and new-age wisdom as he finds his way in a new family dynamic.

Chasity Crisp is Maxine Dean / Juno, and is currently making her West End debut in the production. Previous stage roles include Hamilton (UK & Ireland Tour) for Cameron Mackintosh Limited and performances in shows throughout Germany and Austria, including Disney’s Hercules, The Bodyguard, Ghost: The Musical and Tina: The Musical. Otho is played by Richard Frame, whose credits include Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre).

Irvine Iqbal is Maxine’s investor husband, Maxie Dean. Theatre credits include the West End production of Disney’s Aladdin - The Musical (Prince Edward Theatre), Bend It Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), and East Is East (National Theatre). Rachel Macdougall (The King and I, Dominion Theatre and UK Tour) is Girl Scout, and Vanessa Aurora Sierra is Miss Argentina, having previously appeared in the role on Broadway.

The company is completed by Jemma Alexander, Samuel Bangs, Natasha Cayabyab, Chris Draper, Harley Emmitt, Catherine McCormick, Robbie McMillan, Kieran Mellish, Elliott Parry, Jacob Smith, Adam Taylor, Tyler Timmins, and Issie Wilman.

About Beetlejuice the Musical

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved movie classic, this wildly funny - and weirdly life-affirming – musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He’s dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times…

The West End production resurrects its otherworldly Broadway creative team, featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The London production brings together Beetlejuice The Musical’s celebrated Broadway team: Book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Castle Rock) & Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Anthony King (Broad City), an original score (Music and Lyrics) by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), Tony Award-winning Director, Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), Music Supervision, Orchestrations, and Incidental Music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) with Additional Arrangements by Kris Kukul and Eddie Perfect.

Beetlejuice The Musical features Scenic Design by five-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by six time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), Projection Design by five-time Tony Award-nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Puppet Design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), Hair & Wig Design by three-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe, Make-Up Design by Joe Dulude II, Dance Arrangements by David Dabbon, Tony Award-winning Music Producer, Matt Stine, Casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA, UK General Management, Crossroads Live UK and US General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.

Beetlejuice The Musical is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning cult Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros., Beetlejuice, with Story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder.

Beetlejuice: The Musical opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2019 and again at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown – returning to Broadway’s Palace Theatre in 2025 for a third engagement playing 808 combined performances on Broadway. The first national US tour played an 88-city tour, and Beetlejuice: The Musical has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, and Abu Dhabi.

About Summer Strallen

Summer’s work spans theatre, television, film, and recording. Theatre credits include The Magician’s Elephant (Royal Shakespeare Company), What’s in a Name? (UK Tour), Intra Muros (Park Theatre), Young Frankenstein (Garrick Theatre), Hysteria (London Classic Theatre Tour), A Damsel in Distress (Chichester Festival Theatre), Ultimate Broadway (Shanghai Culture Square Theatre), Flying Into Daylight (Live Theatre, Newcastle), Life of the Party (Menier Chocolate Factory), Top Hat (Aldwych Theatre & UK Tour), Love Never Dies (Adelphi Theatre), Paradise Moscow (Opera North), The Sound of Music (London Palladium & Sadler’s Wells), The Drowsy Chaperone (Novello Theatre), Dick Whittington (Barbican Theatre), The Boy Friend (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Guys and Dolls (Piccadilly Theatre), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), CATS (New London Theatre & UK Tour), Fosse (European Tour), Anything Goes (Grange Park Opera) and Scrooge (Dominion Theatre).

Television and film credits include Wicked, Wicked: For Good, Archie (ITV), Five-A-Side, Casualty, Doctors, The Land Girls, Hotel Babylon, Beyond the Sea and Hollyoaks. Recordings include the original London cast albums of Young Frankenstein and Top Hat, together with the original concept album of Love Never Dies.

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