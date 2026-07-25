Video: TRAINSPOTTING: THE MUSICAL Clip Arrives for West End Run

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A new promotional clip for TRAINSPOTTING: THE MUSICAL has arrived via London Theatre, offering audiences a look at the West End production of Irvine Welsh's celebrated story via the show's openig night curtain call. The footage arrives as the show plays in London's West End, bringing one of British culture's most recognisable narratives to the stage for the first time in a major West End engagement.

TRAINSPOTTING: THE MUSICAL is based on Irvine Welsh's novel, which was first adapted into a landmark 1996 film. The stage musical version brings that source material to a live theatrical setting, drawing on the story's Edinburgh setting and its unflinching portrait of addiction and youth culture in 1980s Scotland.

The production marks a notable moment for the West End, arriving approximately thirty years after the film adaptation introduced Welsh's characters to a global audience.

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