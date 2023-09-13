Review: THE AMAZING BANANA BROTHERS, Soho Theatre

“One banana, two banana, three / Is this the show that you paid to see?”

The Amazing Banana Brothers begins with a promise to its audience - if there aren’t 1,000 slips on banana peels in one hour, everyone will get their money back. There’s a blank chalkboard for the slips to be recorded and an hourglass to keep track of the time left to slip. Bill O’Neill, an LA-based clown comic, plays both Kevin Calamity and Joey Insanity, the two Banana Brothers who are falling on hard times.

Almost immediately, The Amazing Banana Brothers takes a wild turn, leaving Joey Insanity to take on the role of his older brother and try to slip on 1,000 banana peels with the time left. Only a few minutes in, he begins to have a bit of a mental breakdown, looking at the years he has spent playing second fiddle to his brother instead of living his own dream. There’s a running gag that Naomi, his wife, is doing the tech for the show, with Joey directly speaking to her several times. There is also audience interaction within the show, reaching a level of intensity that leaves you praying you won’t be chosen next. O’Neill has perfected the art of instilling fear in audience members by simply gazing out into the audience, picking his next victim.

Of course, the bananas play an important role throughout the show, acting as a range of props including the classic “banana phone” and a gun as well as some more “out there” concepts like nails used for the crucifixion of Jesus. The different slips that O’Neill performs throughout the show are insanely intricate and can go on for so long that you find yourself lost in his performance, forgetting that it is all going to end in a slip (my personal favourite was the “Birthday Surprise!”).

The ending is quite possibly the most insane part of the show, going into some pretty dark territory and exploring Joey’s relationship with his brother and how it has affected him during his time as a member of the Amazing Banana Brothers. But, even with its sinister tones, you’re still laughing your head off at Joey’s antics.

Ultimately, The Amazing Banana Brothers is absolutely bananas, pun fully intended. O’Neill puts on a truly incredible physical and comedic performance that will have you in awe (and maybe just a little bit scared).

A word of advice? If you’re not a fan of bananas or blood, don’t sit in the front row. Trust me.

The Amazing Banana Brothers runs at Soho Theatre until 16 September