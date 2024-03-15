Review: SAPAN VERMA: SHAME ON ME, Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“A joke is a very low-level crime”

Sapan Verma: Shame on Me begins with an introductory video, played on the two screens above the stage. In the video, Verma confesses that he hadn’t actually filmed any of the performances that he talks about, so to prove his worth, he provides us with a review - from his parents. It’s a great way to start a show and had me laughing from the beginning, a trend that would continue throughout the next hour.

Verma, who describes himself as “marginally popular in India,” begins the show by asking if there are any non-Indian people in the audience, trying to figure out how they found out about this show. He gives some advice to a non-Indian couple in the front row - “If Indians are laughing, just laugh along.” Being a non-Indian person myself, I found Verma’s comedy quite inclusive, as each time he brought up specific cultural references he would explain them for those in the audience who didn’t understand, including the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani that had gone viral in India and the time a 60-foot bridge was stolen in Bihar.

If you’re looking for political comedy, you certainly won’t find it in Verma’s show. He makes it perfectly clear that he won’t be commenting on politics in his shows. But he’s not worried about being cancelled on the Internet - to him, that’s “cute.” No, he’s concerned about consequences far worse than someone on Twitter boycotting his shows.

While India is democratic, the political parties have far more power than those in countries like the United States, threatening and even harming those who go against their views. Many comedians in India have been punished for jokes, including Munawar Iqbal Faruqui, who was sent to jail for 37 days. Others, including Verma himself, have received death threats. Comedians even have lawyers to approve their jokes. So it’s perfectly reasonable that Verma is worried about hurting or offending others - the consequences could be deadly.

The meat of the show is in its main story, which took place when Verma was 24-years-old - we are constantly asked to not judge him at that age, and, as someone who just turned 24, I certainly can agree with the request! During this time, he was a member of the East India Company comedy group, which hosted an online news comedy show. In October of 2015, Pakistani classical singer Ghulam Ali was meant to be performing in Mumbai, but his concert was cancelled after a local political party (nicknamed “Voldemort” by Vermar) protested. Verma, as a young comedian, decided to take a stand, posting a video supporting Ali and condemning the actions of “Voldemort.” This brings us to a wild story full of gasps and laughs that will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Sapan Verma: Shame on Me is a great hour of comedy that brings up some interesting points on political comedy and its potential consequences. It is fascinating to see how a comedian whose goal is to make others laugh and be happy reflects on his own comedic choices and the effects they may have.

Sapan Verma: Shame on Me runs from 14 to 16 March at Soho Theatre.