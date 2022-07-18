Review: PROM 4: CYNTHIA ERIVO: LEGENDARY VOICES at Royal Albert Hall

Cynthia Erivo, just a few weeks away from beginning rehearsal for the Wicked movie, in which she is playing Elphaba, pops into BBC Proms to give audiences a night they'll never forget. The Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning artist provides the audience with special renditions of some of her favourite songs, backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Edwin Outwater.

Announcing, "some songs you might know" with an inviting presence, despite performing at the historic, huge Royal Albert Hall, Erivo's set feels intimate at its core. You could be right at the back, or standing no less than a few feet away from her; regardless you feel connected to her emotionally. The bill for the evening is Legendary Voices, so it makes sense that we hear songs originally performed by juggernauts such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Night, Nina Simone, and Prince.

Looking regal and ethereal in two beautiful gowns, Erivo dazzles at every moment. The light catches her movements, sending beams of radiant light around the room. Sultry in moments, and belty in others, the songs you hear aren't in their original form. They have been rearranged to give something new - allowing Erivo to have a freedom in how she wishes to deliver it. It also moves us away from comparison; this is Cynthia's moment, singing songs she connects to deeply, and those she wishes to share with us.

The large-scale orchestra felt epic for the most part, but there were moments when it drowned out the sole singer. The big-band arrangement was heavy in its intention, but sometimes the loudness of it amplified too much over Erivo, which removed some of the delight to the moment. A greater focus on the acoustics was needed, to better serve the purpose of the evening.

Still, no one can deny the powerhouse that Erivo is. She had the audience in the palm of her hand, receiving multiple standing ovations, encore requests and she returned time and time again post-set to bow. A star of Broadway and Hollywood, Erivo returns home to London to show she is a true homegrown superstar.

Prom 4: Cynthia Erivo: Legendary Voices

Photo: BBC's Chris Chistodoulou