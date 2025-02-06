Review: PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE, HERE At Outernet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japanophiles assemble! In the name of the Moon, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon has come to London. First a manga series by Naoko Takeuchi and later a hyper-successful anime, Sailor Moon is sheer 90s nostalgia. It brings us right back to the playground, fighting to get to be our favourite Sailor Guardian. For the laypeople who might be reading, the concept is as follows: each planet in the solar system has a Guardian who lives on Earth and fights for universal peace. Upon being threatened, each girl transforms with her own elemental power; the opening tune is a banger, the girls look fantastic, and the villains do too. It’s a classic for a reason.

Let's get it out of the way: if you have no interest in the material, if you're averse to fantasy fun, or if you're not willing to buy into a style that's far removed from western realism, this is not for you. Written and directed by Kaori Miura, this is Sailor Moon J-pop version: OTT, kawaii, delectable girliness wrapped up with a ginormous pink bow. It’s the chance to see something different and a prime example of Japanese entertainment, delivered by a 13-strong all-female cast.

Coming to 95 minutes without an interval, the story is completed by a gorgeous final sequence that celebrates the franchise and its origins. After a brief introduction of the Guardians, Queen Beryl starts depleting the city’s energy in search of the legendary Silver Crystal. As the five warriors mobilise to defeat the commander of the Dark Kingdom, we find out that what ties Sailor Moon (Yui Yokoyama) and Tuxedo Mask (Sufa) runs deeper than a mere school crush. Between the wave of a wand and the swirl of a cape, the fight for justice becomes an engrossing adventure.

The stage is topped by a huge screen where the surtitles (the dialogue and numbers are, obviously, in Japanese) are displayed. In true fashion, the graphics are anything but simple. Full-blown cartoon flows complete the action below, while lavish anime backgrounds complement the catchy songs by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI. Altogether, the visuals are definitely a solid selling point, especially when you consider the notable lighting and its use of LED lights to create truly impressive effects (there’s one specific moment where all the Guardians, armed with nunchuck-like wands conjure up their individual symbols by spinning them in their hands - the whole room gasped).

The costumes secure the whole project together. The shiny Guardian uniforms are only the most obvious example, but the sparkly lavender jumpsuits worn by Queen Beryl’s minions steal the scene. It might not have the steadiest, healthiest script, but it’s a pure treat for all the Sailor Moon stans, a wholly engaging experience once you embrace the stylistic vein and buy into the delicious slapstick of it all. It’s difficult to say, however, if the excitement justifies the steep pricing bands. With tickets going from £50 for general admission to £145 for VIP seating, it isn’t the cheapest, though it is in line with most West End shows that surround it (however prickly that discourse is).

This said, given the nature of the show and the practical logistics of bringing it to the UK, the price isn’t a surprise. For most fans, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the production, which has been touring the world for many years now. Sure, it might be niche for the general public, but it’s a real delight for many Millennial kids reclaiming their girlhood.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live runs at HERE at Outernet and KOKO on selected dates in February and March.

