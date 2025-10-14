Review: MATT PARKER, GETTING TRIGGY WITH IT, artsdepot

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Matt Parker has built a career out of making mathematics marvellously merry. Getting Triggy With It proves that when it comes to comedy, numbers can surprise and inspire. Appearing before a packed and enthusiastic audience at artsdepot, the stand-up mathematician, author and YouTube sensation delivered an evening brimming with intellectual mischief, infectious enthusiasm and genuine laughter.



Parker opened with a universally hilarious exchange about online security logins, a sharp and instantly relatable start that set the tone for a show which combined logic, chaos and clever absurdity. What followed was a joyous deep dive into mathematical curiosity: from his record-breaking visualisation of the largest known prime number, boasting over 41 million digits, to a live exploration of image mono match games. Each segment revealed Parker’s knack for transforming abstract concepts into visual, tangible and deeply entertaining ideas.



Known for his collaborations on Festival of the Spoken Nerd and An Evening of Unnecessary Detail, Parker is equally at ease delivering complex theories and self-deprecating stories. His tale of programming his family’s Christmas “geome-tree” is a dazzling piece of mathematical engineering for being wonderfully nerdy, experimental and visually vibrant. A highlight was his recounting of a surreal collaboration with Blur’s Alex James, for whom he created a robot DJ which remixed music using mathematical algorithms. The audience loved the brilliance of the giant robot.



Parker’s love of mathematical systems, such as Markov chains, and his obsession with the geometry of everyday life (including the tragic inaccuracy of British traffic signs) might sound niche, but his delivery ensures accessibility. He balances technical depth with storytelling flair, never allowing the audience to feel left behind. His mantra that “failure improves coding” rings true well beyond mathematics, creating moments of philosophical reflection amid the laughter.



The second half introduces “Matt GPT,” a tongue-in-cheek take on artificial intelligence, complete with his moustached face, Python code antics and stretching limits. It’s an inventive, slightly chaotic system which pokes fun at the world of AI while showcasing Parker’s willingness to evolve technological trends.



While Getting Triggy With It occasionally verges on information overload, Parker’s charm, timing and sheer passion carry the show with ease. Whether you are a lifelong maths enthusiast or someone still haunted by your GCSE coursework, Parker ensures the audience are educated, challenged and motivated to embrace maths.



A witty, high-energy masterclass in mathematical comedy. Matt Parker makes numbers sing, dance and occasionally malfunction delightfully. Entertaining and educational Getting Triggy With It truly add up in this clever comedy.

Getting Triggy With It is currently on tour

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...