Review: LOU WALL: BREAKING THE FIFTH WALL, Soho Theatre

“I lied for you”

Lou Wall: Breaking the Fifth Wall is one of those shows that is difficult to describe (and review!) without giving away the performer’s secrets. The show, directed by fellow comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, is essentially a follow-up to a bit of Wall’s that went viral, in which they sing about how they put their bedframe up on Facebook Marketplace with hilarious consequences.

For those unfamiliar with Wall, their style of comedy is an interesting mix of things, with a strong focus on musical comedy assisted by PowerPoint slides full of memes and silly sound effects. They also enjoy presenting bits through slam poetry - they emphasise that this is indeed slam poetry, not rap, so please do not erase their white culture. Those unfamiliar with memes of the modern age may occasionally get lost, but a lack of meme knowledge does not have a strong impact on the overall enjoyment of the show.

In this particular hour, Wall is focusing on their feelings about lying, especially when it comes to the world of comedy. They promise that they will be not only breaking the fourth wall but the fifth, exposing the truth that other stand-up comedians are afraid to reveal. That’s not to say that all lies are bad, however. Luckily, Wall has the “Wall of Lies,” a scale that ranks how good or bad a lie is, from surprise birthdays to Donald Trump. There is also a fun PowerPoint presentation with the show’s slides, in which Wall compares stand-up comedy to true crime with surprisingly accurate points being made.

Lou Wall: Breaking the Fifth Wall is a fascinating look into the concept of lying presented through memes, PowerPoint slides, songs, and some slam poetry (no, not rap!). Wall is a comedian who is confident in their style, using it in ways that are both hilarious and effective. While lies may be a constant in this show, one thing is true - Breaking the Fifth Wall is a great hour of comedy.

Lou Wall: Breaking the Fifth Wall runs until 22 November at Soho Theatre, Dean Street.

