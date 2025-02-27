Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Ballet And Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An animated revival of Adele Thomas’s 2023 production, Il Trovatore strays from realism and instead focuses on a heavily symbolic reading of this dark and gritty opera. With macabre medieval costumes, eery effects and a brilliant cast, it’s an unnerving experience that successfully matches the uncanny feeling of the work.

Il Trovatore is notoriously difficult to stage. While the heavenly music makes it one of Verdi’s most popular works, the bleak tone occasionally borders on the verge of melodrama. Thomas’s vision, therefore, involves emphasising the nightmarish aspects: inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s art, designer Annemarie Woods crowds the space with ghoulish figures, dirt-covered medieval soldiers, and corpses that come to life; and all of it takes place on a grand staircase that leads into a black void in the background. Characters frequently and freakishly enter or leave via trapdoors and there’s constantly plenty of movement - much like an early modern painting.

This deviation from any resemblance of realistic storytelling places the emphasis of the central narrative on the main characters, who are largely powerful in their roles. Aleksei Isaev is the villainous Count Di Luna, a dramatic voice with impressive power that cements his authority among his court. His counterpart, Manrico, is played by Michael Fabiano. A stellar tenor whose vocal range astounds the audience as much as his sensitivity during his arias. But it is Rachel Willis-Sørensen’s Leonora that steals the show: a gorgeous sound with a beautiful timbre, her voice is one that is not to be trifled with. She masters all her numbers perfectly, leaving her with resounding applause after the conclusion.

Under Giacomo Sagripanti’s baton, the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House is on top form with an excellent interpretation of Verdi's music. Everything simply fits and works, leaving the audience with an outstanding version of Il Trovatore to remember, even if the heavy-handed symbolism of the staging itself may not be to everybody’s liking. Regardless of subjective taste, however, the musical quality and the competence of the performers is more than enough to earn Thomas’s production a recommendation.

Il Trovatore is at the Royal Ballet And Opera until 19 July 2025

Photo Credits: Camilla Greenwell

