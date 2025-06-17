Review: HAMSTRUNG: A SHAKESPEAREAN GHOST STORY, The Glitch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



William Shakespeare was undoubtedly one of the most distinctive writers of his time. Fast-forward 409 years later, and his work is still influencing the theatre scene as we know it. But what is even more exciting, is the way it’s opening the doors for original pieces, drawn from the essence of some of history’s darkest plays. Hamstrung: A Shakespearean Ghost Story is one of those hitting the stage.

Written and performed by George Rennie, Hamstrung tells of a poor court jester, Yorick, who a certain fictional Prince of Denmark knew… This one-person piece combines improvisation, audience participation, and key horror tropes to create a twist and intriguing new extension of the world of Shakespeare’s Hamlet to formulate a backstory for one of theatre’s most quoted, but never actually seen, characters.

Photo Credits: Beatrice Updegraff

Rennie’s hysterical and dark play really opens up the audience's minds to the realisation that stories are only told from the perspective of those either famous enough to be remembered, or those who never had to die for the events to take place. Yorick, the Court Jester to the King and Queen of Denmark, lives for the stage and to hear the sound of laughter in his favour. After a performance involving a goat, Yorick notices the disappointment and disgust of the one person whose laughter makes him want to perform: the boy prince, young Hamlet. Following the realisation that he has lost what he is truly passionate about, Yorick goes mad and disappears for days. Only to come back and be hung for his insanity and disobedience.

Using audience members live on stage, and moments of insanely done improvisation (all while never breaking character), Rennie is able to keep audience members engaged, in the palm of his hand, and holding out for a moment they can be included in the tale. His natural wit and comedic timing, and not to mention his stunning singing voice, is paired beautifully with the harmonic way he speaks in Shakespearean tongue - as if it were his natural language. The writing feels as though it comes directly from the hand of Shakespeare himself, and allows you to become fully immersed in the tale that has never been told.

Photo Credits: Beatrice Updegraff

There are moments that make you stop and think “how on earth did he come up with this?” Moments such as the incident with the goat, or the scenes of Yorick talking to himself in the water. Either way, Rennie’s writing has you laughing one minute and then will quickly snatch it away in scenes of an unsettling nature that really stick with you.

Director Lisa Millar is a perfect choice for this piece as the direction seems to flow and work wonderfully with the text by Rennie. Being able to understand a performer’s piece that they’ve written and acted in themselves is a hard process, especially if they come into it with preconceived notions. But Millar’s direction of physical theatre and storytelling is just the thing this play needs.

Photo Credits: Beatrice Updegraff

This play will have you laughing away at Hamlet-based in-jokes, questioning what you think you know, and having a grand old time interacting with the actor and your fellow audience members in a one-hour riot of a play, perfect for any evening of theatre that you need.

Hamstrung: A Shakespearean Ghost Story ran at The Glitch Theatre until the 16 June

Photo Credits: Beatrice Updegraff





Reader Reviews