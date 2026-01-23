Review: EMBRACE, The Hope Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coming out can feel like one of the loneliest times in someone's life. It’s an experience that countless people go through, at the same time, sometimes in the same way. But, in that moment, you feel like you’re the only person in the world who is living it.

Five queer strangers meet at the one place you’re not expecting a cup of tea and a chat: an orgy. When tensions rise, and not in the way you’d expect for the situation, bottles of emotion and unspoken words flow out and force the men to ask themselves: ‘What am I really looking for?’

EMBRACE is the debut piece from Glitter Bloke Productions - a new company developed from recent graduates of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Kian Berry and Evan Reynolds. Alongside writing the play itself, both Berry and Reynolds star in the production alongside Jacob Partali, Billy Bowness, Will Darwin, and Theo Speare.

The play uses timeline jumps to show the development in attitudes and approach to queer identities in both the 1980s and 2026. Director Madeline Jadwiga Abel can get the best out of a script and clearly understands the use of media to embody an environment. Using music and lighting effects, multiroling, and quick costume changes, the cast can effortlessly transport the audience between storylines.

Music is a powerful factor when it comes to developing an atmosphere. The use of current drum and bass/techno music to create a club-like environment perfectly contrasts the use of the 1985 anthem "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears For Fears in the flashbacks.

Jacob Partali and Evan Reynolds as Dominic and James

Photo Credit: Madeline Jadwiga Abel​​​​​​

It’s 2026: Kieron (Berry) is coming to terms with his diagnosis with his therapist (Bowness); James and his boyfriend, Ethan, played by Reynolds and Speare, have recently moved in together and are navigating ways to save their relationship; and Dominic (Partali) is trying to understand what a queer identity looks like for him while playing online games with his ‘friend’ (Darwin).

Back in time to the 1980s, the plot follows Young Todd, played by Darwin, as his housemates/friendship group all begin to slowly fall away amid the Aids crisis, hiding their true queer identities, and moving to London to make something for themselves. All the while, current-day Todd, played by Bowness, watches in ambivalence.

At first, it is somewhat unclear who Todd actually is and why he is there. Although by the end of the play, his arc is perfectly tied up and rounded, if the piece were to open up with a flashback scene, as opposed to meeting Kieron at the start of his story, there would be a possibility to understand Todd’s feelings sooner, and allow audiences to gain more of an emotional investment in him from the start.

Photo Credit: Madeline Jadwiga Abel​​​​​​

But for a first-time production to have this level of professionalism and creative mastery within the text, Glitter Bloke Productions ought to be very proud. The moments of humour blend perfectly with those of the sombre ones. But most importantly, the cast is having fun. You can see by watching them how much they want to be there, and how important this piece is within them all.

Berry and Reynolds as a writing duo is a class act. Their witty and current writing style allows audiences to relate to their own experiences, all while following along with the interchanging couples on stage. The conversations sound almost verbatim in both writing and performance. Partnered with the artistic vision of the director, whose directorial style created the world of these characters wonderfully, EMBRACE will stay with you long after you leave Islington.

Kian Berry and Evan Reynolds as Dan and Billy

Photo Credit: Madeline Jadwiga Abel​​​​​​

However, the true mastery comes at the climax of the piece: the meet-up. This scene stands out for a few reasons: the writing in this particular act is the most fluid and conversational (almost like it is improvised); it is the first time we see all of the modern-day characters on stage together; and every single actor cannot only hold their own in this scene, but also they showcase how beautifully they can work together.

There is clear chemistry between all the cast: not just within their scene-partnerships, but as a whole. The relationships are believable and lined with truth, even if the cast have only known each other for a few weeks. Every actor deserves their moment, Raynolds and Berry do an incredible job of providing that within their script.

A very bright future is in sight for the newly-founded company.

EMBRACE plays at The Hope Theatre until 24 January

Photo Credits: Madeline Jadwiga Abel​​​​​​

Reader Reviews

