Review: DRUM TAO: THE DREAM, Peacock Theatre

Oh Drum TAO…what to say? There's many good things about their show The Dream - but then there's some undeniable, less positive realities. The troop is from Oita, Japan. Formed 31 years ago, and has been on the road ever since. The current shows at the Peacock Theatre are their long-awaited London debut. In a way, this production is ideal Peacock fodder: commercial, accessible but with a sound foundation.

The foundation is the music. Primarily drumming, and we're talking large scale taiko drumming, which is hugely impressive. And the show also features other instruments including the Shinobue (flute), Koto (harp), and Syamisen (guitar).

The cast members are fundamentally musicians, but what they do is so much more than just playing instruments. Specifically when they drum, it's a total body workout, and the material in The Dream has been shaped to resemble choreography rather than just ‘playing’.

Their physicality is a wonder to behold; the choreography less so. It's executed with passion and precision, but it's a little on the predictable side. The majority has a martial arts underpinning, and the featured props - sticks, fans and parasols - also feel too obvious. I understand there's an aspect of culture and history at play, but these elements can be packaged in a more sophisticated manner.

The performance runs for two hours with a 15 minute interval, and it does feel on the long side by the end. This is a shame, as the super talented cast only deserve praise, but basically the material is one dimensional and repetitive. Personally speaking I feel the production could do with a revamp; the sets and costumes don't scream 2025, and facets of individual interpretation could also afford to be rethought. I definitely contemplated Zoolander and ‘blue steel’ numerous times during the show. Long story short: very talented musicians who deserve a better set-up.

Drum TAO- The Dream runs at the Peacock Theatre until 15 March

Image credit: Drum TAO

Reader Reviews