This production is showing at New Wimbledon Theatre until 1st July then touring UK until 2024

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, New Wimbledon Theatre Having originated in the West End in 2013, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical is back on tour this year with a few changes to the original production. Based on the 1964 Roald Dahl children’s novel, this is a story which many know very well as the novel has also inspired two major motion pictures. 

Much of the magic of this production comes from the world of pure imagination which was created by Roald Dahl with his signature wicked wit, originality and ability to develop such unique and iconic characters. The nostalgia of the the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is noted within this production also, with the inclusion of two of the songs from this film, “The Candyman” and “Pure Imagination”. Original musical numbers by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman include the opening number “Almost Nearly Perfect” from the young Charlie Bucket, played in this performance by Amelia Minto.

This touring production is the first to include female actresses included as regular Charlie Bucket performers. This is just one of the ways that inclusion has been developed into this production as scenes with Charlie’s mother, performed here by Leonie Spilsbury, see the actors very effortlessly include BSL as part of their character communication with each other. 

This is a production of two halves. The first act takes the story as far as Charlie finding a golden ticket, which lends itself to being a rather slow paced, albeit charming, first hour. Much time is given to the introduction of Charlie and the unusual little house shared with all four grandparents and mother; the set design for which is fabulous thanks to Simon Higlett

Within the first act, each of the other four golden ticket winners are introduced with a musical number suitable for their distinctive and extreme characteristics. However the time with Charlie where we learn that there is no money for a Wonka bar and the hopes for winning a golden ticket are dashed are where the pacing feels unbalanced.

The second act tells a different story as we are taken on the adventures within the magical chocolate factory itself. There is a huge amount of story to fit into this time which unfortunately means some parts feel quite rushed. The set design relies heavily on the use of digital technology too. This allows for much quicker changes and more imaginative storytelling, which is incredibly suitable for this story, however, it does mean that the focus is shifted away from the story portrayal by the performers themselves.

Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka perfectly captures the spirit of the eccentric chocolatier. There is a very fine line between wisdom, wit and wickedness with this character which Gareth Snook portrays wonderfully. The world of imagination within this musical needs to be believed to be seen, and it is not difficult to believe in the magic of this classic story.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson




