Review: BUYER & CELLAR, King's Head Theatre

Buyer & Cellar is a one-person play written by Jonathan Tolins about the fictionalised recruitment of an attendant to work in Barbra Streisand 's personal shopping mall. It is a quirky, high-energy satire, and this small production at the King’s Head Theatre captures the whimsical narrative very well.

Directed by Kirk Jameson, the play stars Rob Madge. The wonderfully silly story tells of an out of work actor who is employed to work within the basement of Barbra Streisand’s Malibu property, where they form an unlikely relationship. Madge tells the story in the style of a memoir, portraying the mannerisms of each character in a delightful way such that they are each uniquely identifiable.

Madge, known for their autobiographical storytelling, undeniably possesses a gift for comedy. Their comic timing is impeccable, punctuating Tolins’s script with wit and an ability to create intimate moments with the audience. However, despite these moments of brilliance, the production falters somewhat in building the depth and emotional engagement.

The small theatre and simple staging set the scene for an intimate performance, and Madge plays to this well, forming connections and ensuring that the audience feel like co-conspirators in the most wicked jokes and tales. A special mention also has to be given to wig designer Craig Forrest-Thomas for a fantastic addition to the play.

Rob Madge's undeniable talent and comic timing shine through, but they do seem slightly less comfortable with this material compared to their own productions. Perhaps Madge, with their ability to draw on personal experience, is best when telling their own stories, where their humour and heart can shine in full.

Buyer & Cellar is currently running at King’s Head Theatre until 19 October before transferring to Theatre Royal Plymouth from 29 October to 2 November

Photo Credit: Genevieve Girling

