Review: BBC PROMS: ST. VINCENT, Royal Albert Hall

Entering the Royal Albert Hall for St. Vincent’s performance at the BBC Proms feels like any other classical performance. The orchestra is in their usual place, warming up as audience members take their seats. However, this is anything but a normal showing at the Proms - quickly proven by the roar of approval from the crowd as St. Vincent (Annie Clark) takes to the stage with conductor Jules Buckley.

This performance is the end of St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming Tour, which is coming to a close after a year and a half of performances. But, this isn’t a typical performance for Clark, as she is backed by the Jules Buckley Orchestra, her music having been transformed by a team of arrangers - Rachel Eckroth, Jules Buckley, Sam Gale, Jochen Neuffer, Peter Riley and Tom Trapp. There is a teleprompter for Clark to see lyrics if needed, situated above the boxes on the opposite side of the Royal Albert Hall from the performers. I actually found it useful myself, as there were times that it was difficult to understand the lyrics over the sheer power of the orchestra.

It is difficult to describe the tone set by Clark’s music for this Proms performance, as Clark and the arranging team have been able to spread her work across a range of genres. The atmosphere is more like a concert than a classical music performance, with the lighting changing for each song, but the music is elevated to new heights thanks to the James Buckley Orchestra. Some songs feel as though they would be right at home in an animated Disney film, while others are made for audience members to rock out to, ensuring there is never a dull moment. Clark herself switches between doing vocals and playing guitar, and it truly feels like watching a master at work as she performs.

The theme of the show appears to be change over time, with Clark having a beautiful monologue about how she hopes to see a brighter future after the difficulties of the past year, declaring, “Here’s that light at the end of the tunnel,” heralding happier days. Indeed, it is truly a happy day getting to see Clark be in what appears to be her element, moving around the stage with ease and hands moving in a David Byrne-esque fashion along to the music. Clark even joins the audience for a performance of “New York” (arr. Buckley), standing in the centre of the crowd and enjoying the company of those around her.

None of this would be possible without the arrangers previously mentioned. Clark makes sure to thank them at the end of the concert, emphasising just how important each of them are, especially Eckroth, who has been touring with St. Vincent for the past year and a half. Credit should also be given to the person who handles Clark’s several guitars throughout the night, smoothly bringing them over to her as needed.

St Vincent and Jules Buckley

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise/ BBC

After several minutes of applause, Clark and Buckley return to perform two songs for the encore. One, “Candy Darling” (arr. Eckroth), is a tribute to a woman of the same name, who served as inspiration for Clark’s album, Daddy’s Home. The show finally comes to an end with “Slow Disco,” which has been arranged by Jules Buckley and makes for the perfect final moment at the Royal Albert Hall.

St. Vincent’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall is the perfect example of how to combine modern music with classic orchestral arrangements, making for a fantastic night out. The concert is a gorgeous mix of whimsy and rock that has audiences feeling as though they have entered a fantasy world of ghosts and guitars.

The BBC Proms run at the Royal Albert Hall until 13 September.

Photo Credits: Andy Paradise/ BBC

