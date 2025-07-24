Review: BBC PROMS: FRENCH NIGHT WITH THE ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE, Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How better to celebrate a selection of Gallic compositions than with Cristian Măcelaru conducting the Orchestre Nationale de France? The programme for the evening was bookended by a pair of pieces by Ravel, with works by Joseph Bologne (better known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges), Charlotte Sohy and Ernest Chausson - with young American violinist Randall Goosby making his first appearance at the Proms as the night’s featured soloist.

As the Proms continue to mark the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth, the concert began with his Rapsodie espagnole. As demonstrated in 2023’s ‘Impressions of Spain’ Prom, some French composers feel such an affinity with their Iberian neighbours that they are inspired to write themed pieces; indeed, if you didn’t check the programme beforehand, it was impossible to miss the Spanish flavour - and not just because of the prominent castanets.

Across four movements, Ravel explores moods and dances associated with Spain, including a “Malagueña” and “Habanera” - the latter was almost certainly inspired by Bizet’s famous opera, Carmen. The mood swirls between ominous and hedonistic, coming to a heady conclusion in the final movement, “Feria” (festival).

Randall Goosby

I first came across the Chevalier de Saint-Georges in 2021, when he was the subject of an episode of Greg Jenner’s You’re Dead To Me history podcast, and have been fascinated by him ever since. As Leonardo da Vinci was the original Renaissance man, the Chevalier must be considered a beacon of the Age of Enlightenment; a biracial man in 18th century France (the son of a plantation owner and an enslaved Creole woman), he was an accomplished composer and violinist - plus he served in the French Revolutionary Army and was a keen fencer and dancer.

It was, therefore, a thrill to finally hear one of his works (Violin Concerto in G major) performed live, and in such a special venue. Randall Goosby has previous with Joseph Bologne, having played some of his pieces as part of the soundtrack to the recent film (Chevalier), and he seemed thrilled to be able to revisit one of them as part of this concert. He oozed talent, style and energy - a magnetic presence on the Royal Albert Hall stage.

Charlotte Sohy’s Danse mystique - somehow making its Proms debut over a century after it was written - was yet another enthralling discovery. There is strong imagery woven into the composition, brought vividly and passionately to life by the Orchestre Nationale de France. It’s also interesting to note that Sohy was another French polymath who somewhat faded into obscurity.

Orchestre Nationale de France

The audience was treated to another virtuoso appearance from Goosby, as he returned in the second half to play on Poème; an exquisite performance, full of emotion - and once again, completely captivating.

Ravel’s La valse was the perfect way to round off the evening, again with an ominous-sounding beginning (one wonders if John Williams drew inspiration from this for the opening bars of his Jaws theme) which then transforms into a glorious waltz. Its subsequent degeneration suggests an out-of-control whirligig, ultimately reaching an energetic and exuberant climax.

It was just a shame that the Hall wasn’t as full as it could have been; an earlier start of 6.30pm could explain some gaps, but otherwise it’s unfathomable to me that it wouldn’t be packed out. Fortunately, the audience that was in attendance gave a fittingly raucous response to the skilful and spirited performances given. A French Night to remember.

The BBC Proms run at the Royal Albert Hall until 13 September

Photo credits: Chris Christodoulou

Reader Reviews

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...