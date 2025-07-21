Review: ALICE IN WONDERLAND, Marylebone Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adapted by Penny Farrow based on the iconic novel by Lewis Carroll, Broadway Haus and DEM Productions have conjured up a delightfully imaginative retelling of Alice in Wonderland at the Marylebone Theatre, under the inventive direction of Nate Bertone and the sharp, playful guidance of Associate Director Eva Sampson.

This production breathes fresh life into Carroll’s classic tale, balancing whimsy and wit with a clever modern edge. The staging is ingenious without overshadowing the story’s heart, and the ensemble brings quirky energy to beloved characters, with Honey Daniel as the Hatter, Eddie Ahrems as The Cheshire Cat, and, Charlotte Bradley as Alice herself, who anchored the dreamlike chaos with charm and curiosity.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson Photography

The excellently balletic Claire Brice brings a sense of joy and energy to The White Rabbit, with a thrilling exchange by Katriona Brown as Tweedle Dum and Skye Hallam as Tweedle Dee. Sean Garratt brings excellent scathing wisdom to The Caterpillar and distinguished the roles skillfully as the hilariously sleepy Dormouse.

Visually, the show dazzles thanks to associate designer Will Fricker and assistant set designer Mauri Smith, who have created a stunning, immersive set filled with striking ‘eat me, drink me’ items, blurry playing cards, scattered tea cups and a giant key, each detail pulling the audience deeper down the rabbit hole.

Sophie Williams from Props London deserves a special mention, for the most impressive props I have ever seen on stage, plentiful, ever-present in multiple sizes, stunningly made and beyond impressive.

Highlights arre abundant, including a fabulous moment where Alice increased in size during the trial in an epic sea of her blue dress, intensely clever tableaux, a humorous lobster quadrille and a wonderfully clever playing card ensemble sequence, choreographed and timed to perfection.

For my ten-year-old, her favourite moment was undeniably an epic performance by Daniel Page as the 'Slay' Queen of Hearts, which entirely thrilled her due to modern references, their commanding ‘Diva’ status and a hilarious game of croquet.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson Photography

The jokes come thick and fast throughout, with several musical lyrics, quotes and dual layered humour for the adults. This is a modern yet timeless version of Alice In Wonderland, where the journey remains enchanting and thoughtful, appealing to both nostalgic adults and wide-eyed children. Alice In Wonderland is a vibrant, vivid and vivacious tale, taken to a new level.

A visual feast, this is a Wonderland which feels enticing, playful and newly minted, yet recognisable and respectful to the classic. This is a rabbit hole well worth falling into.

Alice In Wonderland at Marylebone Theatre runs until 31 August 2025.

Photo Credits: Steve Gregson Photography

Reader Reviews

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...