Relationship Expert Esther Perel Brings Tour to the Eventim Apollo in October

The event is on Monday, 2nd October 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Relationship expert Esther Perel will return to the U.K. later this autumn with her speaking tour ‘An Evening With Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love and Desire’ at London’s Eventim Apollo on Monday, 2nd October 2023.

This one-night-only immersive event follows Esther’s sold-out Australia tour. 

Presales for the highly anticipated U.K live show will start Wednesday 2nd August, at 10am local time (UK) with general on-sale following Friday 4th August, at 10am local time (UK) via LiveNation.co.uk. 

“A truism that we all know, but often forget, is that the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. And so, I invite you, with great pleasure, to join me to discuss the future of relationships for one night only in London.”

Renowned psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel is recognized as one of today’s most insightful and original voices on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she helms a therapy practice in New York City, serves as an organisational consultant for Fortune 500 companies, and is a coveted speaker around the globe. Her bestselling books, Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs, are global phenomena translated into more than 30 languages. Her celebrated TED Talks have garnered more than 40 million views. And her award-winning podcast, Where Should We Begin?, has earned her innumerable fans around the globe. 
 
Join Esther for an evening unlike any other as she shines a light on the complex cultural shifts transforming relationships and helps us rethink how we love, how we desire – and even how we connect – in an increasingly digital world. 
 
After her interactive talk, Esther will join a select group of ticket holders for a private Q&A, a meet and greet, and a first-of-its-kind opportunity to experience her card game – Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories – in a larger than life way. 
 
Delivered with her signature wit and captivating charm, this is an evening of insight and wisdom not to be missed. 
 



