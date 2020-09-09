Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Confirms New Government Social Gathering Limits Do Not Affect Performances

The venue is presenting a concert of Jesus Christ Superstar through Sunday 27 September 2020.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has confirmed that the government's new limit on social gatherings does not affect its performances.

The government has announced that, from Monday 14 September, the limit on social gatherings will be reduced from 30 to 6.

The theatre said in a statement that "tickets are only available in fixed groups, where 1, 2, 3, or a maximum of 4 tickets are seated together" and "each group must only consist of one household or support bubble."

In addition, each group is distanced by at least 1 metre from the other groups, audiences at the outdoor venue are not sat face-to-face, everyone is temperature screened on arrival, and face coverings are mandatory throughout the venue.

Read the theatre's full statement at https://openairtheatre.com/blog/update-on-government-social-gathering-directives/.

The concert staging of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar is being presented through Sunday 27 September 2020 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio play the role of Jesus, Tyrone Huntley and Ricardo Afonso play the role of Judas and Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon both reprise their Open Air Theatre performances as Mary.

The cast also features David Thaxton (Pilate), Shaq Taylor (Herod), Ivan de Freitas (Caiaphas), Nathan Amzi (Annas), Phil King (Peter), Cedric Neal (Simon), and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Soul Singers).

