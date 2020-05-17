Rachel Tucker, Killian Donnelly and Kerry Ellis Lead Irish Youth Musical Theatre's Online Festival

Irish Youth Musical Theatre, in collaboration with Cork Opera House, is bringing the leading names of the West End and Broadway live to living rooms next week in a series of free masterclasses and workshops.

Led by some of the industry's biggest names, including Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), Killian Donnelly (Phantom of the Opera) and Fra Fee (The Ferryman), the 45 minute classes in dance, voice and acting will be provided live on IYMT's Instagram each day. While the masterclasses are being streamed free of charge in a bid to entertain and train young theatregoers and the next generation of actors, IYMT and Cork Opera House ask participants to consider donating to Barnardos Children's Charity during the week's events.

Other tutors include: Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Natalie May Paris (Six), Grace Mouat (&Juliet), Noah Thomas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Leslie Bowman (Hamilton), Felipe Bejarano (The Prince of Egypt), Jordan Crouch (White Christmas).

Artistic Director of IYMT, Séimí Campbell says; "With thanks to our incredible line up of tutors, and friends at Cork Opera House, we are delighted to offer a week-long programme of online training from the very best of our industry that is accessible to all."

Ashley Keating, Interim CEO at Cork Opera House says "We're delighted to be collaborating with Irish Youth Musical Theatre on this exciting project. Over the last number of years, Cork Opera House has established itself as the biggest producer of musical theatre in the country and we feel that we have a role to play in supporting the development of the next generation of musical theatre talent. We've always prided ourselves on producing some of the best loved musicals on our stage and to be bringing the industry's biggest stars to the homes of people around the country in these times is a real privilege."

IYMT have turned all of their training and performances online through their 'Waving Through A Window' living room concert series, and 'IYMT Table Reads' in conjunction with Theatrical Rights Worldwide - with Artistic Director, Séimí Campbell, directing weekly script readings and discussions online.

IYMT Fest begins on Monday 18th May, and runs daily through to Friday 22nd. For more updates and access to the masterclasses, visit Irish Youth Musical Theatre and Cork Opera House's Instagram accounts on @irishyouthmusicaltheatre @corkoperahouse.





