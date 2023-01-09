RSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other Place

The Royal Shakespeare Company will run a Warm Hub in the foyer of The Other Place, home of the Company's studio theatre, on Southern Lane in Stratford-upon-Avon, every Tuesday, 2-5pm between 10 January and 28 March.

Following on from the devastating effects of the pandemic, and the unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, Warm Hubs are being created across the country, with a number already open at various times throughout the week in Warwickshire. They are places where people can find a safe, accessible and warm environment to reduce the cost of heating their own homes, and find friendly company and some optional activities.

The Warm Hub at The Other Place will include simple free refreshments, as well as arts and craft workshops for adults, after-school activities for children, and a creative play space. Books, puzzles, games and access to free WiFi will also be available. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to book, although children must be accompanied at all times. It will also be an opportunity for those who come along to suggest ideas about how the RSC can continue to work with the local community.

The foyer of The Other Place is already a well-lit and heated space, so there is no additional environmental or significant financial cost to the RSC.

Erica Whyman, RSC Acting Artistic Director, said: "We know that the cost of energy has risen drastically, and so, working in collaboration with the other Warm Hubs available at different times in the area, we wanted to play our part in offering our local community a warm and welcoming space during the winter months. Whilst we can't yet fully open The Other Place to the public, we are now using it for rehearsals. We know the foyer there has always been a well-loved space with a cosy, friendly feel, and I'm very pleased it will be available to anyone who wants to make use of it on Tuesday afternoons."

Photo Credit: Lucy Knight