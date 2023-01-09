Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other Place

The Warm Hub will run every Tuesday, 2-5pm between 10 January and 28 March

Jan. 09, 2023  
RSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other Place

The Royal Shakespeare Company will run a Warm Hub in the foyer of The Other Place, home of the Company's studio theatre, on Southern Lane in Stratford-upon-Avon, every Tuesday, 2-5pm between 10 January and 28 March.

Following on from the devastating effects of the pandemic, and the unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, Warm Hubs are being created across the country, with a number already open at various times throughout the week in Warwickshire. They are places where people can find a safe, accessible and warm environment to reduce the cost of heating their own homes, and find friendly company and some optional activities.

The Warm Hub at The Other Place will include simple free refreshments, as well as arts and craft workshops for adults, after-school activities for children, and a creative play space. Books, puzzles, games and access to free WiFi will also be available. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to book, although children must be accompanied at all times. It will also be an opportunity for those who come along to suggest ideas about how the RSC can continue to work with the local community.

The foyer of The Other Place is already a well-lit and heated space, so there is no additional environmental or significant financial cost to the RSC.

Erica Whyman, RSC Acting Artistic Director, said: "We know that the cost of energy has risen drastically, and so, working in collaboration with the other Warm Hubs available at different times in the area, we wanted to play our part in offering our local community a warm and welcoming space during the winter months. Whilst we can't yet fully open The Other Place to the public, we are now using it for rehearsals. We know the foyer there has always been a well-loved space with a cosy, friendly feel, and I'm very pleased it will be available to anyone who wants to make use of it on Tuesday afternoons."

Photo Credit: Lucy Knight



Sabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatres GRACELAND By Ava Wong Davies Photo
Sabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatre's GRACELAND By Ava Wong Davies
Sabrina Wu (The Doctor) will perform in Graceland, written by Ava Wong Davies and directed by Anna Himali Howard, running at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 9 February to Saturday 11 March, with press night on Wednesday 15 February.
BATMAN (aka Naomis Death Show) Heads To VAULT Festival 2023 Photo
BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) Heads To VAULT Festival 2023
Chronic Insanity and Little But Fierce presents BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) . Naomi leads the audience on a quest to uncover the truth about her mother's death in an interactive autobiographical show. The production is written by Naomi Westerman and directed by Yasmeen Arden.
Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Photo
Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time live on stage at it’s glamorous new home - the Savoy Theatre. Get ready to fall in love London as the record breaking box office smash-hit musical returns.
WE NEED TO TALK, A Jazz Cabaret Comes to The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo Photo
WE NEED TO TALK, A Jazz Cabaret Comes to The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo
A Mancunian tells their story of a break-up with Jazz Music in We Need to Talk at The Pit, VAULT Festival, Waterloo. Performances run Friday 27th January 11pm, Saturday 28th January 10.30pm, Friday 3rd February 11pm, and Saturday 4th February 10.30pm.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Nadine Dorries Criticises ACE Funding Cuts to English National OperaNadine Dorries Criticises ACE Funding Cuts to English National Opera
January 6, 2023

Former Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, has spoken publically for the first time about the Arts Council England's cut to the ENO, calling it was 'lazy' and 'politically motivated'.
Exclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBYExclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY
January 6, 2023

Exclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby Northern Ballet’s sell-out sensation is back – get ready for the most glamorous party in town.
Tickets From £17 for New Musical IN CLAYTickets From £17 for New Musical IN CLAY
January 5, 2023

Based on a true story, In Clay is a new one-woman musical told from a small kitchen in the suburbs of Paris in the late 1930s.
Jack Thorne Reveals How DESERT ISLAND DISCS Appearance Led to Autism DiagnosisJack Thorne Reveals How DESERT ISLAND DISCS Appearance Led to Autism Diagnosis
January 5, 2023

BAFTA-winning screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne has revealed he was diagnosed with autism after a listener got in touch about his interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.
Tom Davis: UNDERDOG hits the road in SeptemberTom Davis: UNDERDOG hits the road in September
January 4, 2023

Sweet sweet soul Tom Davis is best known for hit shows King Gary, The Curse, Murder in Successville, Live at The Apollo, and his hugely popular podcast Wolf and Owl with Romesh Ranganathan.
share