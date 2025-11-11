ROSIE A New Musical Will Make West End Premiere Performance at the Adelphi Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After more than a decade in development, the new musical ROSIE will have its West End debut for a one-night-only, semi-staged, gala performance at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 17 March 2026.

This special performance will star the sensational Lucy Thomas in the title role, with further casting and creatives to be announced.

ROSIE tells the remarkable true story of Miss Rosie Boote, who was raised in a convent in Ireland with a dream of becoming a star on the West End stage in Edwardian London. It's a thrilling tale of passion, scandal and courageous determination.

Lucy Thomas created a huge impression with her incredible voice at the age of 14 on ITV1's The Voice Kids. After her appearance on the show, Lucy was immediately offered a recording contract by Cavendish Records resulting in her eagerly anticipated debut album 'Premiere' which was released on 1 February 2019. Lucy's worldwide following has continued to increase rapidly and she has now released five highly acclaimed studio albums. Lucy has over 1-million subscribers and 300-million views on her YouTube Channel and videos featuring her recordings have been viewed over 2-billion times on TikTok.

A studio cast album for ROSIE was released in 2024 and received great acclaim, amassing millions of online streams, with songs from the show, including the much loved Starlight, Suddenly and Broken Dreams, winning six International Songwriting Awards.

ROSIE has original concept, music & lyrics by composer Chris Broom.

ROSIE is produced by Cavendish Productions, Paul Morrisey Ltd and Darren Bell Productions.