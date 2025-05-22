RIDE THE CYCLONE Will Make UK Premiere in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The UK premiere of RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL, written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, will take place beginning in November. The musical will preview at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from Friday 14 November 2025, running for a limited engagement until Saturday 10 January 2026, with an official opening night on Wednesday 19 November 2025. The production will be directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee.

Further creatives and casting to be announced.

Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime.

Darkly funny, wildly imaginative, and surprisingly heartfelt — Ride the Cyclone is the international musical phenomenon crashing into London. When a freak rollercoaster accident claims the lives of six teens, they find themselves trapped in limbo — and offered one last shot at life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to prove why they deserve a second chance at life.

Ride the Cyclone is a genre-defying journey through big dreams, dark secrets, and the search for what makes a life well-lived.

It's not a game. It's just a ride.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at the Atomic Vaudeville in British Columbia, Canada in 2008. The American premiere took place at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in September 2015 and went on to open Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in November 2016. Since then it has had runs in Seattle, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Sydney and Buenos Aires.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL is produced by Kevin McCollum, Morris Berchard and Jack Maple. The show is licensed by Broadway Licensing.

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now!