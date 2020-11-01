RENT to Play Final In-Person Performance at Hope Mill Theatre November 3

Hope Mill Theatre has announced that its hotly-anticipated production of the classic rock musical RENT will play its final in-person performance November 3 due to strict lockdown measures put in place to stem the surge of Covid-19 cases in Britain.

Read the company's full statement here:

Thank you all for your kind words and support over the last 24-hours. Please see below ?a??i??? pic.twitter.com/kc0RW0V5DR - Hope Mill Theatre (@hopemilltheatr1) November 1, 2020

RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson and is loosely based on Puccini's opera La Bohème. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists living, loving and working in Manhattan's East Village, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Casting includes Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet, Dreamgirls - West End) as Joanne; Blake Patrick Anderson (Be More Chill - The Other Palace, Closer to Heaven - Off West End/Above the Stag) as Mark; Tom Francis (Arts Ed 2020 graduate) will mark his professional debut as Roger; Ahmed Hamad (The Boy in the Dress - RSC, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - West End as Benny; Dom Hartley-Harris (George Washington in Hamilton - West End, Bat Out of Hell - Manchester & West End) as Collins; Millie O'Connell (Olivier nominated as Anne Boleyn in SIX The Musical - West End & UK Tour, 42nd Street - West End) as Maureen; Maiya Quansah-Breed (Olivier nominated as Catherine Parr in SIX The Musical - West End & UK Tour) as Mimi; Alex Thomas-Smith (Dear Evan Hansen - West End, Bat Out of Hell - West End) as Angel.

The rest of the cast features Allie Daniel (Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Film), Isaac Hesketh (Book of Mormon - UK Tour) and Bethany Terry (West Side Story - Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester, Bat Out of Hell - West End).

