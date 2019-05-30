Queer Female Weimar Cabaret To Play At The Other Palace

Patrick Kennedy Phenomenological Theatre and Clamour Theatre today announces a specially reworked centenary production of HALBWELT KULTUR, an all-female queer cabaret celebrating the pioneering women of the Weimar Republic, playing at The Other Palace Studio for two performances on Saturday 28 September.

Featuring a live jazz band and songs by Kurt Weill, Hans Eisler, Friedrich Hollaender and Mischa Spoliansky, Halbwelt Kultur immerses audiences in Weimar culture, both artistic and political. It narrates stories of the actresses, singers, writers and revolutionaries who became the icons of their fields and stitches monologues with some of the best cabaret songs of all time to form a rich tapestry of decadent Weimar life. Halbwelt Kultur touches on many of the life-threatening issues confronting women during the Weimar Republic in the face of growing Nazism including the persecution of the gay and lesbian community.

Director Patrick Kennedy said, "We had an overwhelming response from critics and audiences when we officially premiered Halbwelt Kultur at Jermyn Street Theatre in 2013 and since then Steph Martin and myself have been working on an even bigger, even more extravagant edition. We are delighted to be staging this newly reworked production at The Other Palace one hundred years after the Weimar Republic's founding and the beginning of these women's extraordinary, groundbreaking stories."

Originally devised as the VIP pre-show to Rufus Norris's Cabaret at Churchill Theatre, Bromley in 2012, Halbwelt Kultur, based on an original idea by director Patrick Kennedy (Hotel For Criminals, Elephant Steps, Pain(t), King Cowboy Rufus Rules The Universe!), is written by Stephanie Martin (Joy, Juniper and Jules, Alkaline).



Website: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/halbwelt-kultur





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You