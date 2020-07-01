Prime Minister Boris Johnson Says 'We Want to Get Life for Theatres and for Theatregoers Back to Normal'

ITV reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a statement about bringing theatre back to the UK as fast and as safely as possible.

He stated:

"The show must go on. I know the power of the theatres of London's West End and the entire Cultural Industry in London, not just as a magnet for our country but the sheer revenues they deliver. We want you going as fast as you possibly can and we want to get life for theatres and for theatregoers back to normal as fast as we possibly can."

The Prime Minister continued to say, "But to do that, we have to defeat this disease and that is what this Government is engaged in."

