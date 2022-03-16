Preview Ticket Offer Announced For Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE

Sasha Regan's award-winning All-Male Gilbert & Sullivan Company sails into Wilton's Music Hall from tonight, Wednesday16th March until Saturday 9th April, for another exciting nautical adventure.

Burly sailors will take you below deck on a World War II battleship in this inventive reimagining of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first international blockbuster H.M.S. Pinafore or The Lass That Loved a Sailor.

With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, this joyous operetta deals with the age-old conundrum of love between social classes.

The run follows their widely acclaimed The Pirates of Penzance in the West End and award-winning UK and Australian tours culminating in a month-long run with the Sydney Theatre Company in 2012 spurred on by Cate Blanchett, then Co-Artistic Director.

Ticket Offer

£20 tickets for best available seats on both the preview night on Wednesday 16th March and on the preview matinee on Thursday 17th March are on offer. There are just 30 £20 tickets available on each of those performances so you will need to be quick to claim your tickets.

To claim your preview ticket, just select your seat HERE then select the full price box, press continue and tap in the Offer Code: PINAFORE20