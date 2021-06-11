Playhouse Theatre Will Be Transformed to In-The-Round Venue For CABARET, Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley will lead a new production of Cabaret on the West End, beginning in November 2021.

Now The Stage reports that the new production will be in the round at the Playhouse Theatre. Ambassador Theatre Group says this will enable it to host other "unique productions" in the future.

"We are certain it will benefit from this long-term investment to provide an alternative for unique productions in the future beyond what the other West End theatres have to offer," ATG said.

A planning application to Westminster City Council has outlined work being done to the venue, including removing the stalls seating and building up the orchestra pit to provide an "elliptical stage", re-raking seats in the dress circle, and expanding the bar.

Additionally, a large dressing room will be created at the rear of the gallery, which is described as "entirely necessary" for the production. Painting murals in the foyer that will be "part of the production theme and enliven the production."

For Cabaret, described as "a new experiential production", audience members will use both the stage door and other new accessible entrances.

ATG said that the changes will be "entirely reversible" but said they will "provide long-term benefits for audiences both for this specific immersive production and for other productions for many years to come".

Cabaret will begin performances at "The Kit Kat Klub" in November 2021. Tickets sales begin June 28. Sign up at http://kitkat.club for updates.