Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF

The Book Thief opened at Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre from 11 - 16 September.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

 All new production photos and a new music video have been released for The Book Thief! Below, check out photos, as well as the video for the track ‘Hello Stars’. The Book Thief opened at Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre from 11 - 16 September and will be followed by Leicester’s Curve Theatre from 29 September - 14 October. 

‘Hello Stars’ is sung by Tilly Raye-Bayer, Mollie Casserley and Eirini Louskou, who all play Liesel in the show. Music and Lyrics are by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. MATTHEW MALONE is the Arranger, Conductor and Pianist, Clarinet is played by Sophie Creaner, Violin by Elaine Ambridge and the track is Mixed by Ben Robbins at Umbrella Music. 

The cast of THE BOOK THIEF includes Obioma Ugoala as Narrator, Mina Anwar as Rosa Hubermann, Jack Lord as Hans Hubermann and Daniel Krikler as Max Vandenburg. Joining them are Storytellers Matthew Caputo as Referee, Katy Clayton as Liesel’s Mother, Oonagh Cox as Nurse, Mark Dugdale as Alex Steiner, Michał Horowicz as Max’s Mother, Thomas-Lee Kidd as Mayor Hermann, Anu Ogunmefun as Swing, Simon Oskarsson as Swing, Corinna Powlesland as Social Worker, Purvi Parmar as Barbara Steiner, Wendy Somerville as Ilsa Hermann, Edwin Ray as Walter Kugler, Lee V G as Gravedigger and Russell Wilcox as Wolfgang Edel. Liesel Meminger will be played by Tilly-Raye Bayer, Mollie Casserley and Eirini Louskou and Rudy Steiner will be played by Thommy Bailey Vine, Preston Cropp and Oliver Gordon.

“The year: 1940. The place: Nazi Germany. The world is holding its breath, and Death is busier than ever.”

A mesmerising new musical based on Markus Zusak‘s international bestselling novel, The Book Thief is adapted by award-winning bestselling author Jodi Picoult (My Sister’s Keeper) and Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, Between the Lines) with music and lyrics by  Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Central Park AppleTV+)

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Daniel Krikler and cast

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Preston Cropp and cast

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Tilly-Raye Bayer and cast

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Daniel Krikler and cast

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Eirini Louskou, Oliver Gordon, and cast

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Jack Lords and Mollie Casserley

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Tilly-Raye Bayer, Mina Anwar, Jack Lords

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Mina Anwar and Jack Lords

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Mollie Casserley and Thommy Bailey-Vine

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Obioma Ugoala and cast

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Obioma Ugoala and cast

Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
Cast






Recommended For You