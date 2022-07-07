Photos: YUMMY: ICONIC Arrives in Cavendish Square

The legendary drag troupe YUMMY: ICONIC provided some welcome relief with everything going on yesterday by arriving in true style to Cavendish Square by taking over Oxford Circus.

The troupe took over Oxford Circus "J walk", serving sass, sexiness and style in anticipation of their opening night.

Check out photos below!

Yummy: Iconic runs 5 July - 31 July at Cavendish Square.

Award magnets YUMMY are back in London due to popular demand! With a wild new show that celebrates and subverts cultural icons, legends, and superstars, YUMMY ICONIC is drag variety at its very best. YUMMY has changed the world of drag cabaret and can't wait to bring their unique brand of salacious variety back to the main stage! Get in quick as YUMMY are in town for a limited time only.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden