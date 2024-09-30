Photos: WICKED Celebrates 18 Years In The West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday 27 September 2024, WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, celebrated 18 years since its London premiere on 27 September 2006 at the Apollo Victoria Theatre. Check out photos from the celebration below!

The Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier, and WhatsOnStage award-winning musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, has played close to 7,000 performances and has already been seen by more than 12 million people, in London alone.

Wicked currently stars Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid(Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond), Joe Thompson-Oubari(Boq), Laura Harrison (Standby for Elphaba), Christine Tucker* (Standby for Glinda), Zac Adlam, Conor Ashman, Meg Astin, Jessica Aubrey, Jeremy Batt, Felipe Bejarano, Asmara Cammock, Joshua Clemetson, Conor Crown, Effie Rae Dyson, Aston Newman Hannington, Aimee Hodnett, Kate Leiper, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, Darnell Mathew-James, Millie Mayhew, Ayden Morgan, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, Charlotte Anne Steen, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Taela Yeomans-Brown, and Jacob Young. *Maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman are collaborating on the forthcoming two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, to be released in November 2024 and November 2025.

A spectacular touring production of Wicked continues engagements until January 2025. Currently playing at the Sunderland Empire until Sunday 20 October 2024, the critically acclaimed production will then continue to Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre before it concludes its year-long tour with a Christmas season at the Manchester Palace Theatre.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Through its ‘For Good’ charitable endeavours and acclaimed Wicked Active Learningcultural and social education programme, the London production of Wicked proudly supports and champions the work of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, the National Literacy Trust, and Theatre Works!, the charity providing theatre tickets to disadvantaged children across the UK.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar® and Grammy® Award winner Stephen Schwartz (‘Godspell’, ‘Pippin’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Enchanted’). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy® and Tony Award® nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award® winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello.

Photo Credit: David Johnston and Joanne Davidson

Wicked celebrates 18 yaers in the West End

Cast of Wicked

Cast of Wicked

Cast of Wicked

Cast of Wicked

Comments