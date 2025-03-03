Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL at London’s Marylebone Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Having received its Off Broadway premiere earlier this year, White Rose: The Musical has book & lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, with direction by Will Nunziata. The production is having its UK premiere as the first musical staged at London’s Marylebone Theatre through 13 April. Check out all new photos below!

White Rose: The Musical is based upon the inspiring true story of a small group of university students in Munich, Germany, who secretly met to write, print and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler’s lies and Nazi deception. Their courage in the face of tyrany would ultimately lead to them paying the supreme sacrifice.

Sophie Scholl arrives in Munich to join her brother, Hans, and study at university. Inspired by a rebellious professor, Sophie and Hans form a small group of students to resist Nazi rule and doctrine. In passionate and articulate leaflets - printed in secret - the White Rose resistance group provides instructions for passive resistance and, ultimately, sabotage. Sophie is passionate, impulsive and bold... dangerous traits in Hitler’s Germany....

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Comments