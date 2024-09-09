Photos: Vasco Emauz, Cory English, and More Lead BACK TO THE FUTURE in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production images have been released for the critically acclaimed BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in London's West End. Check out the photos below!

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical stars recent graduate Vasco Emauz as ‘Marty McFly’ and Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’ with Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’, Orlando Gibbs as ‘George McFly’, C.J. Borger as ‘Goldie Wilson’ and ‘Marvin Berry’, Alex Runicles as ‘Biff Tannen’, Talia Palamathanan as ‘Jennifer Parker’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’ and alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Liam McHugh as ‘Dave McFly’, Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’ and Ellis Kirk as alternate ‘Marty McFly’. The cast is completed by Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Ella Beaumont, Billie Bowman, Gracie Caine, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray, Johan Persson, and Matt Crockett

