Photos: The Cast of MILITARY WIVES - THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of the brand-new British musical Military Wives - The Musical, based on the 2019 hit movie Military Wives. See photos here!

A joyous celebration of female friendship, courage and ‘unsung’ heroes. Get ready for the inspirational story of the Military Wives choir as they change the world one song at a time.

Written and directed by Bafta award winner Debbie Isitt (Nativity!), this new production is a funny, feel-good story of female empowerment and the perfect harmony of laughter, emotion and fun.

With their husbands and partners away at war, the women are isolated, bored and desperate to find a focus to take their minds off feelings of impending doom. Enter Olive who arrives on the 'patch' to help them form a choir and learn to sing. But Olive gets a lot more than she bargains for with this diverse group of women - who through the power of song find themselves facing their fears and making unexpected friendships along the way.