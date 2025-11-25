Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Curve Leicester

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Curve Leicester has released new production photos and will present the Made at Curve staging of THE SOUND OF MUSIC this Christmas season. Performances begin 22 November 2025.

The production will feature Molly Lynch as Maria, David Seadon-Young as Captain Georg von Trapp, and Joanna Riding as Mother Abbess. Aviva Tulley will play Liesl, with Faye Brookes as Baroness Elsa Schraeder. Megan Ellis will appear as Sister Sophie, Rachel Izen as Frau Schmidt, Minal Patel as Max Detweiler, Mark Peachey as Franz, and Keanna Bloomfield as Sister Margareta. Harrison Burley will join as On-Stage Swing, Will Luckett will perform in the ensemble and serve as Associate Director, and Louie Wood will also join the ensemble. Jamie Chatterton will play Herr Zeller, Adam Colbeck-Dunn will play Admiral von Schreiber, Christian Cooper will play Rolf Gruber, and Leonie Spilsbury will play Sister Bertha. The ensemble will also include Regan-Bailey Walker, Ollie Butt, Remi Ferdinand and Simone Dean, with Becky Anderson as On-Stage Swing and Dance Captain.

The von Trapp children will be played by young performers Olivia Ademokun, Dalia Al Nagar, Mimi-Kimari Clarson, Phoebe Dalton, Jagoda Drozdz, Matilda Flower, Isla Granville, Henry Godber, Matilda Hennessy, Leo Hollingsworth, Corey Litster, Gracie Nkala, Georgia Riga, William Stafford, Porscha Staniford, Adreanna Stevenson-Todd, Theodore Tratt and Alex Wibberley. A Community Company of 20 local participants will also appear on stage, bringing the total company to 60.

The Made at Curve production will be directed by Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Ebony Molina, musical supervision and orchestrations adaptation by George Dyer, and set and costume design by Michael Taylor. Lighting design will be by Mark Henderson, sound design by Nick Lodge, and musical direction by David Doidge. Ollie Khurshid will serve as Associate Director and Dale White as Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

Curve’s Creative Programmes team will offer wraparound learning and engagement opportunities, including a free digital learning pack, school workshops, and a Theatre Day on Thursday 4 December for audiences interested in exploring the production’s creation. Accessible performances will be offered throughout the run, including British Sign Language interpreted, captioned, dementia-friendly, audio-described with touch tours, and relaxed performances.

The Sound of Music follows Maria, a novice nun sent to care for the seven von Trapp children. Her arrival transforms the household through music and connection, ultimately shifting the family’s future as they confront the rise of Nazi power. The score includes “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and the title song.

Performances will run from Saturday 22 November 2025 to Saturday 17 January 2026. Tickets are now on sale at www.curveonline.co.uk, by calling 0116 242 3595, or by visiting the Curve Box Office in person.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner