Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking in London and Releases New Photos

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre has extended its booking until Saturday 27 September 2025. Plus, check out all new photos below!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA currently stars Dean Chisnall as The Phantom alongside Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé, Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, Joanna Ampil as Carlotta Giudicelli, Martin Ball as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi, Helen Hobson as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé is played by Eve Shanu-Wilson.

The cast is completed by Anya Alindada, Lily Allen-Dodd, George Arvidson, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Samuel Haughton, Will Hawksworth, Nicholas Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Janet Mooney, Jess Michelmore, Tim Morgan, Johnny Randall, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis andVictoria Ward.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de l’Opera’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

