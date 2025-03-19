Photos: THE MOUSETRAP Celebrates Guinness World Record Breaking 30,000th Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller The Mousetrap celebrates its 30,000th performance in the West End today and further extends booking through to spring 2026. The genre-defining murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to run at London’s St Martin’s Theatre, more than 70 years on.

Marking the milestone, Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford presented the company with a certificate for the record title longest theatrical run. Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief says: “Guinness World Records has monitored this category from the very first edition in 1955. The Mousetrap overtook the previous holder in 1958 making it one of the all-time longest standing world records." See photos here!

Continuing the celebrations, a special schools matinee performance was held with over 400 children from schools across London booked in to see the play this afternoon at the St. Martin’s Theatre.

The current cast of The Mousetrap includes Lara Lemon as Mollie Ralston, Harry Bradley as Giles Ralston, Richard Leeming as Christopher Wren, Rekha John-Cheriyan as Mrs Boyle, Owen Oakeshott as Major Metcalf, Grace Darling as Miss Casewell, Alasdair Buchan as Mr Paravicini, and Daniel Rainford as Detective Sgt. Trotter, Liv Koplick, Clive Marlowe, Richard Parnwell, Ben Riddle, and Cathryn Sherman.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The Mousetrap company

