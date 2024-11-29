Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at the National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of opening night this evening, the National Theatre has released all new production images for Oscar Wilde’s comedy The Importance of Being Earnest. Reimagined by director Max Webster (Donmar’s Macbeth, Life of Pi) in his highly anticipated NT debut, the production will run in the Lyttelton theatre until 25 January 2025 and release to cinemas worldwide from 20 February 2025 presented by National Theatre Live.

The cast includes Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Blues for an Alabama Sky), Julian Bleach (Doctor Who), Shereener Browne (The Effect), Richard Cant (Stan & Ollie), Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who), Jasmine Kerr (Follies), Amanda Lawrence (Star Wars: Episode – IX The Rise of Skywalker), Gillian McCafferty (The Rise & Fall of Little Voice), Elliot Pritchard (Museum of Austerity), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Hugh Skinner (W1A) and John Vernon (Coriolanus).

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack (Hugh Skinner) lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy (Ncuti Gatwa) adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Directed by Max Webster alongside set and costume designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, composer DJ Walde, physical comedy advisor Joyce Henderson, intimacy coordinator Ingrid Mackinnon, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, dialect coach Hazel Holder, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Isabel Munoz-Newsome, associate costume designer Petros Kourtellaris, associate sound designer Christopher Reid, associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman and staff director Tanuja Amarasuriya.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

