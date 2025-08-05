Photos: THE DIANA MIXTAPE World Premiere- First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out all-new production photos for the world premiere of The Diana Mixtape, now running at HERE at Outernet in London through August 10, 2025, before a limited engagement at the Lowry in Salford from August 19–21, 2025.

Described as part concert, part biopic, part musical, The Diana Mixtape reimagines the royal soundtrack with a bold new "breakup album" from everyone’s favorite royal ex-wife. In this high-energy, concert-style theatrical event, Diana steps into the spotlight to share her story, set to chart-topping hits from Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, and more.

Brought to life by Director/Producer Christopher D. Clegg (Death Drop, Cool Rider, Gals Aloud), this unique production combines live vocals, dazzling choreography, and camp theatricality in a tribute to Diana’s enduring cultural legacy.

The cast features Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables Broadway) as Queen Elizabeth II, Noel Sullivan (We Will Rock You, UK Tour) as King Charles III, and Lucinda Lawrence (Cool Rider, London Palladium; 9 to 5 The Musical, Savoy Theatre) as Queen Camilla.

Drag royalty Courtney Act, Rosé, Divina De Campo, Kitty Scott-Claus, and Priyanka (winner of Canada’s Drag Race) share the role of Princess Diana. Ensemble performers include Ashton Bradley, Henry Chatfield, Jordan Jewel, Theo Simpson, and Leo Udvarlaky.

Audience members can choose their own royal experience with seating options that include cabaret tables, balcony views, or the “princess pit” for those who want to dance the night away.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson



