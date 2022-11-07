Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink

The brand-new production of The Cher Show starring Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers, and Millie O'Connell, opened at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 1 November for a 2 week residency, playing until Saturday 12 November 2022.



To celebrate the arrival of the show in town, the three Chers paid a visit to the newly opened iconic Brighton landmark The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink, situated just across from the theatre in Brighton's cultural quarter.

The production features the actresses portraying Cher in three different ways throughout her iconic career, with Debbie as 'Star', Danielle as 'Lady' and Millie as 'Babe'.