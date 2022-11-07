Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink
The brand-new production of The Cher Show starring Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers, and Millie O'Connell, opened at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 1 November for a 2 week residency, playing until Saturday 12 November 2022.
To celebrate the arrival of the show in town, the three Chers paid a visit to the newly opened iconic Brighton landmark The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink, situated just across from the theatre in Brighton's cultural quarter.
Check out photos below!
The production features the actresses portraying Cher in three different ways throughout her iconic career, with Debbie as 'Star', Danielle as 'Lady' and Millie as 'Babe'.
With book by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, Peter and the Starcatcher), direction by Arlene Phillips (Saturday Night Fever, Starlight Express, Grease), choreography by Oti Mabuse (two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion) and costume design by Gabriella Slade (Six, In The Heights, Spice World 2019 Tour).
From a young child with big dreams, the shy daughter of an Armenian American truck driver, to the dizzying heights of global stardom, The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher's meteoric rise to fame. Cher takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie. It shows how she battled the men who underestimated her, fought the conventions and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence.
The musical is packed with 35 of her biggest hits, including 'If I Could Turn Back Time', 'I Got You Babe', 'Strong Enough', 'The Shoop Shoop Song' and 'Believe'.
Photo Credit: Jasmine Aurora
Debbie Kurup, Millie O'Connell, Danielle Steers
