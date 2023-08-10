Photos: Stephen Fry Appears as the Narrator in BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

The production runs at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August. 

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 1 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 4 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

This week, Stephen Fry is treading the boards as the narrator in Bleak Expectations during the production's final week of performances at the West End’s Criterion Theatre.

Check out a photo of him below!

Stephen Fry will be appearing in performances until this Sunday, 13 August. Throughout the run, guest narrators have taken to the stage each week including Nina Wadia, Dermot O’Leary, Sally Phillps, Robert Lindsay, Sue Perkins, Julian Clary, Andjoa Andoh, Craig Ferguson, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Hugh Dennis, Tom Allen, Jack Dee and Alexander Armstrong. 

Adapted from the hugely successful and award-winning BBC Radio 4 comedy, Bleak Expectations transfers directly from its run at The Watermill Theatre. Each week an a-list guest star will take on the role of narrator.

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip’s extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn! 

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!
 

The production runs at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August. 

Tickets are on sale now at bleakexpectations.com.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: THE EFFECT, National Theatre Photo
Review: THE EFFECT, National Theatre

Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell mesmerise in Prebble's fascinating yet flawed play

2
David Tennant Criticises Ludicrous West End Ticket Prices Photo
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices

David Tennant has said that 'ludicrous' theatre prices threaten future of British TV and film.

3
Comedian Ed Gamble Joins Line Up Of One Night Only Events at Stratford East This Autumn Photo
Comedian Ed Gamble Joins Line Up Of One Night Only Events at Stratford East This Autumn

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced a series of one night only events coming to East London this autumn. Learn more about the lineup here!

4
Kumiko Mendl Steps Down as Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre Photo
Kumiko Mendl Steps Down as Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre

Kumiko Mendl, founding member of leading British East and South East Asian (BESEA) theatre company New Earth Theatre, has announced her decision to step down from her role as Artistic Director after 11 years, leaving the company in 2024. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You