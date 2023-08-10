Photos: Stephen Fry Appears as the Narrator in BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

This week, Stephen Fry is treading the boards as the narrator in Bleak Expectations during the production's final week of performances at the West End’s Criterion Theatre.

Check out a photo of him below!

Stephen Fry will be appearing in performances until this Sunday, 13 August. Throughout the run, guest narrators have taken to the stage each week including Nina Wadia, Dermot O’Leary, Sally Phillps, Robert Lindsay, Sue Perkins, Julian Clary, Andjoa Andoh, Craig Ferguson, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Hugh Dennis, Tom Allen, Jack Dee and Alexander Armstrong.

Adapted from the hugely successful and award-winning BBC Radio 4 comedy, Bleak Expectations transfers directly from its run at The Watermill Theatre. Each week an a-list guest star will take on the role of narrator.

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip’s extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn!

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!



The production runs at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August.

Tickets are on sale now at bleakexpectations.com.