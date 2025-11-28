Photos: Siobhan James and More in CINDERELLA at Hackney Empire

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at Hackney Empire's 2025 pantomime, Cinderella, directed by Clive Rowe, now playing.

This year’s pantomime promises everything audiences have come to love from Hackney’s legendary festive show – dazzling design, laugh-out-loud comedy, sensational music and, at its heart, a celebration of local talent and creativity.

In the title role is Siobhan James, returning to Hackney Empire where her performing journey began. From appearing in her first ballet show on the Empire stage aged three, to taking part in the theatre’s Creative Futures Artist Development Programme (ADP) in productions including The Temp’East (2012) and Don’t Knock Tap (2014), Siobhan’s story is a full-circle Hackney fairytale.

“From three years old in my first ballet show, through to dancing in ADP and now returning home as Cinderella, it’s a divine full-circle moment,” said Siobhan James.

Cinderella also shines a light on the theatre’s acclaimed Creative Futures Young Associates programme, which creates pathways into the industry for emerging artists, producers and backstage talent.

Three trainee Musical Directors – Emi Balseviciute, Joedane Brown and Tjai Coleallison – will work alongside Musical Director Wendy Gadian, gaining hands-on experience in rehearsal and performance, shadowing Wendy in the pit and honing their musicianship through bespoke professional development sessions.

For the first time, Hackney Empire will also deliver bespoke pre-show workshops to classes from three local primary schools attending Cinderella. The sessions will use creative, cross-curricular activities to explore the story and themes of the pantomime and inspire the next generation of theatregoers.

The theatre also continues its long-standing partnership with Vestry Dance School, whose young dancers will appear as the Young Ensemble, working with choreographer Michael Ward.

Cinderella dreams of a life full of love and adventure, and free from the clutches of her Ugly Sisters and Wicked Stepmother. When an invitation to the party of the year arrives, it might be just the ticket she needs. Throw in some glass slippers, a fairy godmother, and a little sparkle of magic and you’ve got yourself a pantomime that’s guaranteed to be the perfect fit!

This classic rags to riches tale will come to life in Hackney, featuring all your favourite pantomime ingredients. From an unbelievable cast to extravagant costumes, from audience participation to sensational song and dance numbers, make sure you book your tickets before the clock strikes twelve!

The cast of Cinderella, in order of appearance, are Jade Johnson (Cable Street, Southwark Playhouse, & Juliet, UK Tour) as the ‘Fairy Godmother’, Siobhan James (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, UK tour, Moulin Rouge, West End, An Officer and A Gentleman, UK tour) as ‘Cinderella’, Nicholas McLean (The Addams Family, London Palladium and UK Tour; Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as ‘Buttons’, Alexandra Waite-Roberts (The Witches, National Theatre; Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre) as ‘Oblivia’, the Wicked Stepmother, Kat B returns for his 20th Hackney Empire pantomime as ‘ Flatula’, an Ugly Sister, George Heyworth (Bourgeois & Maurice, Aladdin, Hackney Empire) as ‘Nausea’, an Ugly Sister, Chrissie Bhima (Tina! the Musical, Aldwych Theatre; The Witches, National Theatre) as ‘Dandini’ and Luke Latchman (Sunset Boulevard, The Savoy; 42 Balloons, The Lowry) as ‘Prince Charming’.

The ensemble joining them are Christian De-Gallerie, Alex Ferro, Vieve Hamilton, Anna Maria Barber, Eloise Simpson, Clio Tamai and Matthew Tratch.

Alongside Clive Rowe as Director, the creative team for Cinderella are Will Brenton (Writer), Steven Edis (Original Music & Songs), Cleo Pettitt (Costume Designer & Design Overview), Wendy Gadian (Musical Director, Musical Arranger), Michael Ward (Choreographer), Tim Mitchell (Lighting Designer) and Richard Bell (Sound Designer).