 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning

The cast also features Sophie-Louise Dann as Mrs Higgins/Mrs Hopkins, Jo Servi as Colonel Pickering, and more.

By: Nov. 28, 2025

You can now get a first look at photos of My Fair Lady at The Mill at Sonning. The cast features Simbi Akande as Eliza Doolittle, Nadim Naaman as Henry Higgins, Sophie-Louise Dann as Mrs Higgins/Mrs Hopkins, Jo Servi as Colonel Pickering, Mark Moraghan as Alfred P Doolittle, Francesca Ellis as Mrs Pearce/Mrs Eynsford-Hill, Christopher Parkinson as Zoltan Karpathy, Alfie Blackwell as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Conor McFarlane as Jamie, and James William-Pattison as Harry. My Fair Lady runs November 20 - January 17.

The ensemble of My Fair Lady features Zaynah Ahmed, Imogen Bailey, Emma Fraser, and Nadia Kramer.

The creative team features director Joseph Pitcher, set designer Diego Pitarch, costume designer Natalie Titchener, sound designer Chris Whybrow, lighting designer Jamie Platt, music supervisor and arranger Charlie Ingles, musical director Nick Tudor, co-choreographer Alex Christian, assistant director Matthew Jeans, and casting director Jane Deitch.
 

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Alfie Blackwell

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
The cast

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Francesca Ellis

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Jo Servi

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Mark Moraghan and the cast

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Mark Moraghan and the cast

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
The cast

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Nadim Naaman

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Nadim Naaman and Christopher Parkinson

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Nadim Naaman and Mark Moraghan

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Simbi Akande

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Simbi Akande

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Sophie-Louise Dann

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
Sophie-Louise Dann

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
The cast

Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning Image
The musicians




Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos