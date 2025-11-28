Photos: Simbi Akande and More in MY FAIR LADY at The Mill at Sonning

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at photos of My Fair Lady at The Mill at Sonning. The cast features Simbi Akande as Eliza Doolittle, Nadim Naaman as Henry Higgins, Sophie-Louise Dann as Mrs Higgins/Mrs Hopkins, Jo Servi as Colonel Pickering, Mark Moraghan as Alfred P Doolittle, Francesca Ellis as Mrs Pearce/Mrs Eynsford-Hill, Christopher Parkinson as Zoltan Karpathy, Alfie Blackwell as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Conor McFarlane as Jamie, and James William-Pattison as Harry. My Fair Lady runs November 20 - January 17.

The ensemble of My Fair Lady features Zaynah Ahmed, Imogen Bailey, Emma Fraser, and Nadia Kramer.

The creative team features director Joseph Pitcher, set designer Diego Pitarch, costume designer Natalie Titchener, sound designer Chris Whybrow, lighting designer Jamie Platt, music supervisor and arranger Charlie Ingles, musical director Nick Tudor, co-choreographer Alex Christian, assistant director Matthew Jeans, and casting director Jane Deitch.

