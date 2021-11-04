Photos: Sheridan Smith Attends Opening Night of PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF)

Sheridan Smith attended opening night of PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) which took place at the Criterion Theatre on Wednesday 3 November.

Check out photos below!

Isobel McArthur's unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's classic love story was critically acclaimed when it played at Glasgow's Tron Theatre. Men, money and microphones are fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation, which includes pop classics such as Every Day I Write the Book, Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, I Got You Babe and You're So Vain. Five actresses portray the young female servants who retell one of literature's most famous stories, and these same five actresses play every other character, as well as singing and playing instruments.

Writer and director Isobel McArthur once again plays Darcy and Mrs Bennet. Also in the cast are Tori Burgess as Lydia and Mr Collins, Christina Gordon as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jane, Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Charlotte Lucas and Charles Bingley and Meghan Tyler as Lizzie Bennet.

The booking period is extended to 17 April 2022, with tickets on sale today from 2:30pm.

There are no premium seats and tickets at the Criterion Theatre are £9.50 to £59.50.

PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (SORT OF) is directed by Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.



David Pugh presents Tron Theatre Company, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Blood of the Young's production of PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (SORT OF) with co-producers Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage and Oxford Playhouse.