 Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023

The musical extravaganza was in London 17-18 June
What a weekend it was at West End LIVE 2023!
Check out our favourite photos from the stagiest event of the year, featuring performances from shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Heathers The Musical, Deathnote The Musical and The Time Traveller's Wife.
Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley
Phantom of the Opera
Wicked
Wicked
The Wizard of Oz
Grease The Musical
Heathers The Musical
Heathers The Musical
42nd Street
Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image
Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image
Death Note
Death Note
La Bamba!
La Bamba!
The Time Traveller's Wife
The Time Traveller's Wife
The Time Traveller's Wife
The Time Traveller's Wife
The Little Big Things
The Little Big Things
The Little Big Things
Barricade Boys
Barricade Boys
