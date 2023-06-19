Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023

The musical extravaganza was in London 17-18 June

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 2 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

What a weekend it was at West End LIVE 2023!

Check out our favourite photos from the stagiest event of the year, featuring performances from shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Heathers The Musical, Deathnote The Musical and The Time Traveller's Wife.

Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Phantom of the Opera

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Wicked

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Wicked

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
The Wizard of Oz

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Grease The Musical

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Heathers The Musical

 Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Heathers The Musical

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
42nd Street

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Death Note

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Death Note

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
La Bamba!

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
La Bamba!

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
The Time Traveller's Wife

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
The Time Traveller's Wife

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
The Time Traveller's Wife

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
The Time Traveller's Wife

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
The Little Big Things

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
The Little Big Things

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
The Little Big Things

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Barricade Boys

Photos: See the Highlights from WEST END LIVE! 2023
Barricade Boys



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast Revealed For MACBETH at Shakespeares Globe Photo
Cast Revealed For MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast of Macbeth, directed by Abigail Graham (The Merchant of Venice, 2022).

2
AI Festival at the Omnibus Theatre Reveals Programme of Wraparound Events Photo
AI Festival at the Omnibus Theatre Reveals Programme of Wraparound Events

Omnibus Theatre's AI Festival today unveils a series of wraparound events to compliment the previously announced state-of-the-art headline programme. AI Festival is an urgent response to the cultural conversation surrounding the benefits and dangers of rapidly developing Artificial Intelligence and this additional activity aims to encourage audiences to join the discussion.

3
Full Company Announced for Deborah Frances-Whites NEVER HAVE I EVER Photo
Full Company Announced for Deborah Frances-White's NEVER HAVE I EVER

Amit Shah joins Alexandra Roach, Greg Wise and Susan Wokoma in the world premiere of NEVER HAVE I EVER by Deborah Frances-White, running from 1 – 30 September at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre. The four-strong cast are all appearing at Chichester for the first time, directed by Emma Butler.

4
HKTDC Design Gallery Co-organises LoveHK Exhibition With Multimedia Artist Agnes Pang Photo
HKTDC Design Gallery Co-organises LoveHK Exhibition With Multimedia Artist Agnes Pang

The HKTDC Design Gallery's annual LoveHK exhibition returns from tomorrow (20 June) to 9 July, displaying more than 60 artworks made from everyday waste items such as coffee filters, wine corks, egg cartons, vegetable and fruit nets and glass bottles at its Wan Chai CEC shop.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE CRUCIBLE, Starring Milly Alcock?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE CRUCIBLE, Starring Milly Alcock?
Just Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne PerformanceJust Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne Performance
Full Casting Announced for NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar WarehouseFull Casting Announced for NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse
Kaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK TourKaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour

Videos

Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live Video
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Video
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You