Photos: See Shaun Evans, Nancy Carroll & More in MANOR at the National Theatre

Production photos have been released for Manor, a timely new play by Moira Buffini (The Dig, Harlots), that opened in the Lyttelton for previews on 16 November and is running until 1 January.

In this darkly comic play, a violent storm is brewing and Diana, played by Nancy Carroll (The Crown) is struggling to keep the roof on her rundown manor house. As the storm sweeps the coast, an explosive mix of people unexpectedly arrive in search of shelter including Ted Farrier, played by Shaun Evans (Vigil), a charismatic leader of a far-right organisation. Stranded together, this group of strangers must survive the weather - and each other.

Directed by Fiona Buffini (Dinner), the cast also includes Michele Austin as Judith Ripley, a nurse; Shaniqua Okwok as Dora Ripley, her daughter; Owen McDonnell as Pete Stuckley, Diana's husband; Liadán Dunlea as Isis, Diana and Pete's daughter; Amy Forrest as Ruth, Ted's fiancé; David Hargreaves as Reverend Fiske; Peter Bray as Anton, Ted's aide; and Edward Judge as Perry, a local.

The cast also includes Effie Ansah, Helen Barford, Chris Barritt, Mat Betteridge, Sophie Bradley, Sophie Cartman, Gillian Dean and Lewis Griffin.

Set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Jon Clark, composition and sound design by Jon Nicholls, video design by Nina Dunn, fight direction by Kate Waters. With associate set design by Louie Whitemore, assistant costume design by Diane Williams, associate sound design by Beth Duke and the staff director is Sepy Baghaei.

