Photos: See Emily Tierney, James Darch & More in Rehearsals for Trevor Nunn-Directed IDENTICAL

Identical is based on the novel 'The Parent Trap' by Erich KÃ¤stner, which inspired the hugely successful Disney films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998.

Destined for the West End, it will open at Nottingham Playhouse 26 July - 14 August 2022, then transfer to Salford's The Lowry 19 August - 3 September 2022.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Identical, directed by Olivier and Tony award-winning Trevor Nunn (responsible for some of the greatest hits in the world, including 'Les Miserables', 'Starlight Express', 'Cats' and 'Sunset Boulevard'), tells the story of Lottie and Lisa, twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later. In an attempt to get to know their other parent, they decide to swap identities.

Joining the previously announced three sets of identical twins, who will share the central roles of Lottie and Lisa, are Emily Tierney (Glinda in 'Wicked', Molly in 'Ghost', Carrie Carter/Super Hot Lady in 'Eugenius!'), James Darch (Brad in 'The Rocky Horror Show', Sky in 'Mamma Mia!'), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Fastrada, 'Pippin', Maisie in 'The Boy Friend'), Louise Gold (Yente in 'Fiddler on the Roof', Mazeppa in 'Gypsy'), Michael Smith-Stewart ('The Lion King', 'Rent', 'The Full Monty').

The ensemble features Rico Bakker ('Hairspray', 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'), David Bardsley ('The Grinning Man', 'Billy Elliot'), Hannah Cauchi (Frenchie in 'Cabaret', 'Top Hat'), Paige Fenlon (lead female role of Luisa in 'Zorro', 'Pretty Woman'), Rosie Glossop (Pat in 'Kinky Boots', Diva 3/Shirley in 'Priscilla, Queen of the Desert'), Dominic Adam Griffin (Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella', 'Evita'), Jordan Isaac ('Bring It On', 'Mary Poppins'), Rutendo Mushonga (Zoonation's 'Message in a Bottle', 'The Lion King'), Ellie Nunn (Ida in 'Honk!', Minnie in 'The Daughter in Law').

Identical twins Kyla and Nicole Fox, aged 12, from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, Emme and Eden Patrick, 12 from Waltham Abbey and Sienna and Savannah Robinson, 12 from Bromley, were cast following a five-year casting search and multiple auditions across the UK.

Playing the other children are Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Daisy Jeffcoate, Isabelle Larrey, Saffia Layla, Parrine Long, Helena Middleton, Kirsten Muzvuru and Poppy Pawson.

The show also introduces two new dog stars, Cairn Terrier Ness, and West Highland Terrier Louby, who will share the role of Pepi.

'Identical' has Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, (the multi award-winning writers of the Olivier award-winning National Theatre hit 'Honk!', who also created a new score for the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of 'Mary Poppins') with a Book by Stuart Paterson, whose drama 'Prisoner C33' about Oscar Wilde (Toby Stephens) in Reading Gaol, directed by Trevor Nunn, premiered earlier this month on BBC4.