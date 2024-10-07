Photos: SIX THE MUSICAL Welcomes New Queens to the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released featuring the new West End cast of Six the Musical. Plus, Six has once again extended its reign in the West End, with tickets now available at the Vaudeville Theatre until 30 November 2025.

Think you know the six Wives of Henry VIII? Think again… Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

The current company includes Nikki Bentley as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen as Anne Boleyn, Caitlin Tipping as Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd as Katherine Howard, Janiq Charles as Catherine Parr, Gabriella Stylianou as Alternate Catherine of Aragon & Jane Seymour/Dance Captain, Naomi Alade as Alternate Anne Boleyn & Anna of Cleves, Hannah Lowther as Alternate Katherine Howard & Catherine Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil as Super Swing, Hana Stewart as Super Swing, and Ellie Jane Grant as Super Swing.

The band features Ladies in Waiting Carol Arnopp as Musical Director/Keys, Alice Angliss on Drums, Emma Jemima on Guitar, Kelly Morris on Bass, and Ella Ingram as Assistant Musical Director.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, three WhatsOnStage awards, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: as well as London’s West End, SIX continues to tour the UK (with new 2025 dates just announced), and throughout Europe. An Australian tour launched in August 2024, with an engagement in Manila just opened, and in Singapore planned for November 2024.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre, the tour continues to play cities throughout the US. Earlier this year, the show both achieved 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond – and hit another milestone achievement, withSIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) and the Grammy Award®-nominated SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT (the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night) streamed over one billion times.

Tickets to all international productions of SIX are available via sixthemusical.com

